RT America will cease productions and lay off most of its staff, according to a memo from T&R Productions, the production company behind the Russian state-funded network, which CNN obtained.Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, told staff in the memo that it will be "ceasing production" at all of its locations "as a result of unforeseen business interruption events."T&R Productions operated offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.The news would mean an effective end to RT America. The network, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's main mouthpieces in the US,Several employees from RT's various networks have also publicly resigned from the outlet.RT America employees who worked from the Washington, DC, bureau were told on Wednesday that an all-staff meeting would occur on Thursday afternoon, according to an email obtained by CNN.The attendee, who requested anonymity to discuss the internal deliberations, told CNN that the mood was somber."A lot of people were shocked," the person said. "A lot of people were crying."An RT America host, who also spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity, said that she watched as her entire staff was told "their jobs were no more.""I have never felt more heartbroken as they have nothing to do with this conflict and seriously were just trying to make a decent living to provide for their families," the host said.Solodovnikov did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for RT America did not respond to multiple requests for comment.