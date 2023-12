In particular, Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, fell victim to a prank call from a pair of Russian comedians where she acknowledged international "fatigue" over the war in Ukraine.



"There is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides," she said.



"The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both, without destroying the international law."



Ms Meloni since said she regretted the comments and that Italy will continue to back Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came a away from a NATO meeting of foreign ministers on Wednesday with the conclusion that the alliance is holding strong on supporting Ukraine, despite the avalanche of negative reports on how Ukrainian forces are fairing on the battlefield.He told a press briefing there isamong NATO allies and they are remaining firm. "We must and we will continue to support Ukraine," he said following the NATO meeting in Brussels.His words seemed by design a flat rejection of the avalanche of headlines which go to back to at least the summer which warned of increasing 'war fatigue' among Western publics and among political leadership.But more specifically there have been echoes of fatigue voiced by NATO countries' top leadership The fact that Blinken now has to address the question of alliance members' fatigue head on is itself very telling. It also comes after the Israel-Gaza conflict has for the past eight weeks dominated the globe's attention. Gone are the days of Zelensky addressing packed out parliaments and Western audiences greeting him as if he's a rock star.Winter is coming, and the already stalemated front line situation will likely get a lot worse. NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg warned of precisely this in Brussels, saying Russia, as cited in Reuters. Other sources have also pointed to Russia's amassing more missiles..."It is important that our solidarity with Ukraine is not only demonstrated in words but also in deeds," Stoltenberg continued, arguing that the Western allies must do more. "These are concrete actionswe need more of them and we need sustained and stepped up support."Ukraine is still vowing itand has consistently refused to so much as consider or discuss the prospect of direct peace negotiations so long as President Vladimir Putin is in power.