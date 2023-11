© Juraj Lipták, State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt



More information: Jörg Orschiedt et al, The Shaman and the Infant: The Mesolithic Double Burial from Bad Dürrenberg, Germany, Propylaeum (2023). DOI: 10.11588/propylaeum.1280.c18002

during construction works at the spa gardens of Bad Dürrenberg, is regarded as one of the outstanding burial finds of the Mesolithic in Central Europe. Because of the unusual equipment with the woman, who, and her bodily anomalies, the burial is interpreted as that of a shaman.Genetic research now reveals the relation of the woman and the child:The phenotypic variants analyzed in the woman's genome inform us that she had a relatively dark skin complexion, dark, straight hair, and blue eyes.The unusual equipment buried with the woman comprisesSubsequent excavations at the site as part of the preparations for the State Garden Exhibition 2024 brought not only new revelations about the deposition and positioning of the body to light, but also revealed a multitude of new finds, which could be clearly attributed to the burial. Besides the pierced animal teeth, remains of fauna, lithic artifacts and a large amount of human skeletal remains could also be recovered.A recent article , published as a chapter in the conference proceedings Propylaeum, by Jörg Orschiedt (State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt, LDA), Wolfgang Haak (Max-Planck-Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology), Holger Dietl (LDA), Andreas Siegl (LDA), and Harald Meller (LDA) details the results of recent work on the find, which included a DNA-analysis.The study finds that theIn this context, the researchers hypothesized that a pinching of the blood vessel with various sequelae appears possible with a corresponding head posture. The discovery of the second cervical vertebra among the finds of the re-excavation confirmed this. This vertebra also shows an anomaly, which is limited to the vertebral processThis can be caused intentionally by adopting a certain head posture. The consequences are unlikely to have been serious or hazardous to the person's health. However, it is conceivable that a nystagmus, i.e.,. This unusual feature might have been perceived as uncanny and when initiated on purpose may have reinforced or even justified her role as a shaman.Genetic research revealed that the genomic ancestry profile of the shaman falls squarely within several dozen other Mesolithic hunter-gatherer individuals from central and western Europe,ancestry.The phenotypic variants analyzed in the Bad Dürrenberg genome reveal that the shamanDuring re-excavations of the Bad Dürrenberg site, the partially preserved skeleton of an infant was discovered. The discovery of the petrosal enabled a genetic analysis of this individual. Since high-quality data from both individuals, and especially from the female, was available, researchers could also employ a newly developed method to scan the genome data for the presence, amount and length of tracts in the genome that are shared by two individuals, so-called identity-by-descent (IBD) tracts. This method, optimized to deal with missing data , as is common in fragmented ancient DNA, allows the detection of biological higher degree relatedness, and with reservations, up to the 10th degree.Concerning the two Bad Dürrenberg individuals, the researchers found that the number and length distribution of identify-by-descent tracts that are shared between the pair is equivalent to genetic relatedness of the fourth or fifth degree. This degree of relatedness could be equivalent to four or five generations apart, assuming a direct line,