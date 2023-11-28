Comment: Could it be that it was a cyber attack that the authorities later chose to cover up?
The Bezeq Electric company stated that "following the company's initiated night work, a malfunction occurred in all Bezeq lines. The company's engineers are working to restore all services to full operation."
Police, Hatzalah, MDA and Fire Department hotlines are now operational after the initial pause.
According to the Ministry of Communications, the faults will be fixed throughout the night.
Services restored
"In continuation to the previous message, we would like to update that an initial review revealed a malfunction occurred during infrastructure work, affecting Bezek telecommunication lines (not just emergency lines)," the Police Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
"The issue is being addressed by the relevant authorities," the statement continued.
