In the south of France, riots broke out in the city of Romans-sur-Isère after the death of a teenager as a result of a stabbing during the holiday, so far law enforcement officers have detained 20 people.
Comment: Reported here: Gang of youths storm village festival in southern France, stab teen to death, 17 injured
This is reported by the radio station France Bleu.
According to the BFMTV channel, on the night of November 19, a teenager died in a knife attack in the commune of Crépal.
"Far-right activists ... It is estimated that between 50 and 100 people... took to the streets of the Monet quarter in the city of Roman-sur-Isère," the radio station said in a statement.
Comment: It's noted that the protestors were 'demanding justice' for the murdered teenager - what about that is 'far-right' exactly?Notably the radio station apparently failed to mention the anti-white slurs that the gang made during the attack.
It is noted that out of 20 detainees, three were injured.
In October, French President Emmanuel Macron said there were security problems throughout France.
Comment: Footage of the rioting:
