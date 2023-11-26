© AFP/OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE



Riots broke out in the city of Romans-sur-Isère after the death of a man. 20 people have been detained, three have been injured, according to the radio station France Bleu. In October, French President Macron said there were security problems throughout France. The incident occurred in the area known as the Monet quarter of the city, which is located in the south of France. According to the BFMTV channel, on the night of November 19, a teenager died in a knife attack in the commune of Crépal.