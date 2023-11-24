© The Guardian

The very people flying to Davos annually on their private jets are responsible for the majority of environmental pollution.The Guardian recently reported thatThe climate change agenda is purely a control tactic, control over our tax spending, energy and food consumption, and freedom of movement.The Guardian partnered with Oxfam, the Stockholm Environment Institute, for "The Great Carbon Divide" study. As of 2019, the top 1% were responsible for 5.9bn tonnes of CO2 emmissions or 16% of all emissions."The report found it would take about 1,500 years for someone in the bottom 99% to produce as much carbon as the richest billionaires do in a year," the article notes. "This elite also wield enormous political power by owning media organisations and social networks, hiring advertising and PR agencies and lobbyists, and mixing socially with senior politicians, who are often members of the richest 1%," the report stated. Furthermore, 25% of Congress owns stocks in fossil fuels worth between $33 million and $93 million.Take Jeff Bezos. He owns the Washington Post and can adjust the public narrative as billions yield untold power.and he owns numerous jets, yachts, you name it. Yet he also pledges millions each year to support the climate change agenda geared toward punishing the average person for weather patterns. His paper publishes articles warning of the coming end of the world due to the Great Unwashed simply existing. Worse still,Hence it is absolutely ridiculous that there is current legislation in place aimed at limiting our energy and food consumption that was written by the very people responsible for their proclaimed crisis.