Puppet Masters
The Polluter Elites
Armstrong Economics
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 17:58 UTC
The Guardian recently reported that the top 1% produce more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%. The climate change agenda is purely a control tactic, control over our tax spending, energy and food consumption, and freedom of movement. The very people preaching that we must abandon our way of life to save the world KNOW that it is a sham.
The Guardian partnered with Oxfam, the Stockholm Environment Institute, for "The Great Carbon Divide" study. As of 2019, the top 1% were responsible for 5.9bn tonnes of CO2 emmissions or 16% of all emissions.
"The report found it would take about 1,500 years for someone in the bottom 99% to produce as much carbon as the richest billionaires do in a year," the article notes. "This elite also wield enormous political power by owning media organisations and social networks, hiring advertising and PR agencies and lobbyists, and mixing socially with senior politicians, who are often members of the richest 1%," the report stated. Furthermore, 25% of Congress owns stocks in fossil fuels worth between $33 million and $93 million.
gas stoves, kill off livestock, end private car ownership, and force the public to consume insects are the same people responsible for these so-called deadly carbon emissions.
Take Jeff Bezos. He owns the Washington Post and can adjust the public narrative as billions yield untold power. He had a bridge deconstructed so that his mega yacht could push through, and he owns numerous jets, yachts, you name it. Yet he also pledges millions each year to support the climate change agenda geared toward punishing the average person for weather patterns. His paper publishes articles warning of the coming end of the world due to the Great Unwashed simply existing. Worse still, the corporations these polluter elites own are responsible for more CO2 emissions than any amount the average person could expend in their lifetimes.
Rules for thee, but not for me. Hence it is absolutely ridiculous that there is current legislation in place aimed at limiting our energy and food consumption that was written by the very people responsible for their proclaimed crisis.