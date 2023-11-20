iran russia gaza
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during which the two sides stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The primary focus of the discussion, initiated from the Iranian side on Sunday, centered around the current situation in the Gaza Strip, where an Israeli onslaught has killed at least 12,000 Palestinians, including over 5,000 children, since October 7, IRNA's office in Moscow reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers highlighted the need for an immediate ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

Lavrov and Amirabdollahian also discussed plans for future encounters between Tehran and Moscow, along with other matters related to bilateral relations and international cooperation.

The two diplomats had previously spoken over the phone on November 4 and emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Lavrov had paid a visit to Tehran on October 23, where he engaged in discussions with Iranian officials on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the Caucasus region.