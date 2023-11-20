Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during which the two sides stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement., since October 7, IRNA's office in Moscow reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.The ministers highlighted the need for an immediate ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.Lavrov and AmirabdollahianThe two diplomatsand emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza.Lavrov had paid a visit to Tehran on October 23, where he engaged in discussions with Iranian officials on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the Caucasus region.