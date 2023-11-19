nakba gaza refugees newsreal
Israel's mission in Gaza is now clear: to push all Palestinians out of the Strip and on to either Egypt or elsewhere. This has produced unprecedented tension in the region, tension that will surely express itself elsewhere in due course. In the meantime, Western governments' total support for Israel remains unchanged. This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall explore the various weird mythologies used to justify a patently inhuman strategy of giving Israel whatever it wants, a strategy that is going to be the undoing of so-called Western civilization.


Running Time: 01:45:27

Download: MP3 — 72.4 MB


This podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes