How Many Actually Died FROM (not merely "with") COVID in the United States?

Back to the issue at hand- the number of deaths caused by SARS-2...

Take a close look at this histogramIt depicts the DEVIATION by month from the average number of deaths per 100,000 population during the time period 2015 - 2019 in Sweden for the years 2020 and 2021.The first thing that struck me about this graph was that, in both 2020 and 2021, only about one fourth of the months had deaths per 100,000 higher than the average of 2015 to 2019.In a PANDEMIC? You've got to be kidding! Then I looked at the worst month, April of 2020. The graph shows that SWEDEN, in that month, only experienced 26 excess deaths per one hundred thousand people.26/100,000 = .00026 = .026 %In other words, at the worst time of the pandemic, the deaths per 100,000 people went up only 2.6 hundredths of 1 %.That's what we stopped the world for.Let's gather some more amazing information, this time using the entire graph.Back to the first shocking fact... During the entire two years shown, in only six of the 24 months was the bar in positive territory while in 15 months there were actually fewer deaths than the average of 2015 - 2019, and in three there were essentially the same. And remember, this was when the much more virulent Wuhan strain predominated. Carefully adding up the totals for the six bars above the line and subtracting the 15 bars below the line gives us 40 deaths total. Remember, we're counting per 100,000 population. Still, there are 24 months. 40/24 = 1.67. In a country that eschewed lockdowns, masks, social distancing and school closures, an additional 1.67 out of 100,000 people died per month; an unnoticeable increaseThat's .0000167 or .00167%. This is for Sweden, remember, the "control group" for the world. It means, per month, for the two worst years of the pandemic (2020 and 2021) and fighting the most virulent variant, the original Wuhan strain, only 1/6of 1% of 1% died in excess of the average from 2015 - 2019 (before the pandemic existed).That's right. Only 1/6of 1% of 1% per 100,000 more in a given month than died before the pandemic started! And it would have been a lot less if Sweden had not had such a mild flu season the previous winter, leaving many more than the average number of the very elderly and vulnerable to face COVID-19 when it did finally come.Again, this is what Birx, Fauci and others shut down the entire world for AND for which they destroyed lives and forced a toxic vaccine into the arms of people (including children) who didn't understand this stuff and relied on them for guidance, with people like Peter Hotez saying the way Trump was managing the pandemic was a threat to our Homeland security. Really, Dr. Hotez? .0000167 per 100,000 people per month? The people who did this should be put in prison for life and everyone who profited from this crime should be forced to return the money a la the Bernie Madoff scandal beneficiaries.... and I hate to add insult to injury for those who think this was a "once-in-a-century disaster" such as Bill Gates and many others including CNN and MSNBC Hosts, but all of this includes "with" as well as "from" COVID.(Much more on this below).Sweden's population is 10.35 million which equals 103.5 x 100,000. So there are 103.5 "units of 100,000" there. The number of such units in the official U.S. population is 3,300. Taking Sweden's number of 40 deaths/100,000 over the two years x 3,300 gives a total death count "with" and "from" COVID of 132,000 for the U.S. during 2020 and 2021, the same time that 840,000 deaths were assigned to COVID in the U.S.There are a few reasons why our death count should be higher than Sweden's. We are fatter and sicker in the U.S. That might account for 20 or 30 percent more in the U.S but the U.S. total is about 6.5 times that of Sweden. What is going on? Why is there such a huge discrepancy?The lion's share of the difference is because we exaggerated our deaths in the U.S.Take a look at this histogram: It shows guidelines for assigning the cause of death were changed on March 24, 2020 from what was used the previous 17 years such that by August 28, we had assigned 16.7 times as many deaths to COVID-19 than we would have if the guidelines hadn't been changed. The number of people who died with and from COVID did not change- only the number of deaths assigned to COVID changed (because of the Guidelines change).Sweden had a disproportionate number of deaths in their nursing homes, largely because they had a very mild flu season the year before and there were many vulnerable people still alive who would have normally succumbed a year earlier. Those patients were very old and fragile and had several co-morbidities. It is very hard to tell if a patient like this is dying of COVID or one of their co-morbidities. Sweden probably exaggerated their deaths also but to not nearly the same extent as the U.S. But either way, the large number of vulnerable after the weak flu season the year before caused Sweden's death toll to be inflated which using the logic above means the death toll in the US is overestimated in this calculation by a factor of 3300/103.5 = ~32.So how many people actually died in the United States during the three years 2020, 2021, and 2022? We calculated that 132,000 died in 2020 and 2021 with the Lion's share occurring in 2020. We also know the claimed to actual ratio for these two years equals 132,000/840,000 = .157.Taking this inflated ratio and multiplying it by the 2022 consensus number of deaths (among the people inflating the numbers the entire time), we get .157 x 250,000 = 39,000 actual deaths in 2022 as the inflated result. We will use it to overestimate as opposed to underestimate the number. This makes the total deaths during the three years of COVID-19 equal 132,000 + 39,000 = 171,000 "with" and "from" Covid.This number must be adjusted down for several important reasons. First five governors sent contagious patients being treated in the hospital back to nursing homes where vulnerable patients lay in wait. In New York along, this was estimated to have caused more than 25,000. Including the four other states, a conservative number would double this to 50,000. In addition, there were significantly-many iatrogenic deaths caused by inappropriate use of ventilators, the use of Remdesivir, and dehydration/neglect. Estimating all of these at 30,000 throughout the entire country is very conservative. (For those of you who think this occurred in the northeast only, think again. A busy ICU colleague of mine tells me that, in California, ventilators and Remdesivir were routinely used early on and continued to be used when patients pulled out the nasal cannulae delivering high flow O2; the correct treatment for low oxygen saturation caused by an endotheliitis.)So the total number of deaths in the US during 2020, 2021, and 2022 was 171,000 - 80,000 = 91,000 or roughly three average flu seasons of 30,000 deaths per year and remember, this is "with" and "from" Covid. If you take away one third as being "with" Covid, that leaves~ 60,000 over the three years dying "from" Covid. This is about equal to three mild flu seasons averaging 20,000 deaths per year.So we can take 60,000 as the upper limit of patients dying FROM Covid (not merely "with"). There is one more caveat one must consider because it is absolutely relevant to this discussion. It is my opinion that the majority of people who died FROM Covid actually died of bacterial pneumonia just as in the 1918 Spanish flu article pointing this out, authored by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci.It makes sense. Back then, we didn't have the antibiotics necessary to treat bacterial pneumonia so those unlucky enough to get bacterial super-infections, died. We certainly have antibiotics now so what happened in 2020, 2021, and 2022? It is common knowledge that ER doctors told patients, who came in early in their course, to "go home and don't come back until you have trouble breathing. There's nothing we can do for you now." This was because those doctors were prohibited from giving out prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and didn't think to treat patients with antibiotics because at that point, they hadn't gotten bacterial super-infections yet. That happened during the 3 weeks they were home suffering with the viral infection and endotheliitis. If the ER doctors had known their history and put two and two together, they would have treated for a bacterial super-infection prophylactically I.e. pre-treated then for bacterial pneumonia but few, if any, did.We just don't know exactly how many; up to 60,000 minus other causes secondary to spike protein pathology such as strokes, heart attacks, etc.Please share this post. The more people who understand this, the better.