© The Expose

Excess Deaths

© UK Office for National Statistics

© Office for National Statistics

© Public Health Scotland

© Eurostat

Mortality Rates per 100,000 are lowest among the Unvaccinated in all Age Groups

© Office of National Statistics

© The Expose/Office for National Statistics

© The Expose/Office for National Statistics

© The Expose/Office for National Statistics

The unvaccinated have been the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

© The Expose/Office for National Statistics

Unfortunately, this isn't the case, and the confidential Pfizer documents explain exactly why.

Newborn Baby Deaths hit critical levels for 2nd time in 7 Months in March 2022

© Public Health Scotland



Birth Rates in Germany have dropped dramatically

© Federal Statistical Office Weisbaden

© DeStatis Statistisches Bundesamt

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal 90% of Covid Vaccinated Pregnant Women lost their Baby

© Pfizer

© Pfizer

© Pfizer

Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage by at least 1,517%

© VAERS

and instead chose to cover it up?

Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

© Acuitas Theraputics, Inc.

Cases of Ovarian Cancer are at an all-time high

© Public Health Scotland



© Public Health Scotland

The whole world suffering hundreds of thousands of excess deaths on a weekly basis,

Official Government data showing mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in all age groups,

Official Public Health Scotland data showing new born baby deaths have hit critical levels for the 2nd time in seven months,

Official Government of Germany data showing birth rates have dropped dramatically in 2021,

Confidential Pfizer documents showing a miscarriage rate between 82% and 97%,

CDC VAERS data showing Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of suffering a miscarriage by at least 1,517%,

The only animal study performed to prove the safety of administering the Pfizer vaccine during pregnancy indicating an increased risk of infertility and birth defects,

Further confidential Pfizer documents revealing the vaccine accumulates in the ovaries,

and further data from Public Health Scotland revealing cases of ovarian cancer are at an all-time high,