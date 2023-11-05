Chaos ensued at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil during the third qualifying session. The storm made the roof of the grandstand collapse. No serious injuries have been reported. The Q3 was cut short.Several people suffered minor injuries after the roof of the Porto Seguro grandstand near the final corner of the race track crashed down due to heavy wind and rainfall during the qualifying session for the Sao Paolo Grand Prix.The sky turned from dark, and the wind started blowing violently in a matter of minutes, right in the middle of the Q3 qualifying session, the last of the three. That prompted the F1 marshals to cut the session short. With people still in the grandstand, the roof was ripped off and blown away by the wind."What a scary 10 minutes on track. A grandstand roof collapsed at the last corner and nearly got decapitated by falling debris," F1 photographer Andy Hone says. He shared two photographs of what is left of the roof of the grandstand on former Twitter/current X platform.Dramatic footage from the race track, shared on social media by people who went through the horror, shows people wearing rain capes during the violent storm that wreaked havoc at the Interlagos circuit. Several sustained minor injuries, reporting cuts and bruises, but not because of the roof collapsing. To blame for those was the chaos that ensued when people started running for the exits.Track officials announced that the grandstands will be inspected before being reopened for the race and the events related to it. The weather forecast for Interlagos seems more optimistic on race day, which reduces the risk of such hazard for the rest of the weekend.