© Ade lukmanul Hakim/Getty Images



© Natawidjaja et al., Archaeological Prospection, 2023



© Natawidjaja et al., Archaeological Prospection, 2023



© Ali Trisno Pranoto/Getty Images



possessed remarkable masonry capabilities, which do not align with the traditional hunter-gatherer cultures,"

using seismic waves, they found ev

idence of hidden cavities and chambers, some up to 15 meters long with ceilings 10 meters high