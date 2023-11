© Ade lukmanul Hakim/Getty Images



possessed remarkable masonry capabilities, which do not align with the traditional hunter-gatherer cultures,"

using seismic waves, they found ev

idence of hidden cavities and chambers, some up to 15 meters long with ceilings 10 meters high

A giant underground pyramid hidden beneath a hillside in Indonesia far outdates Stonehenge or the Giza Pyramids and may come to rival the oldest megalithic structures ever built by human hands.Remember the name Gunung Padang The exceptional hillside of ancient stone structures, who call this kind of structure a ' punden berundak ', meaning stepped pyramid, for the terraces that lead to its peak.Archaeologists have barely brushed the surface of the site, and yet it is already shaping up to be a " remarkable testament" to human ingenuity.Gunung Padang is, potentially, the oldest pyramidal structure in the world,before the dawn of agriculture or civilization as we know it.According to new data from scientists in Indonesia,An extensive analysis of Gunung Padang, which means 'mountain of enlightenment' in the local language, now strongly suggests thatlong ago.The first radiocarbon dating of the site indicates thatTo put that in perspective, Göbekli Tepe The results of the current study on Gunung Padang come after many years of careful analysis.Between 2011 and 2015, a team of archaeologists, geologists, and geophysicists, led by geologist Danny Hilman Natawidjaja at Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency, used a variety of techniques, such as core drilling, ground penetrating radars, and subsurface imaging, to probe the cultural heritage site.Natawidjaja and colleagues foundThis is the part that's mostly visible today. write the team of researchers."Given the long and continuous occupation of Gunung Padang, it is reasonable to speculate that this site held significant importance, attracting ancient people to repeatedly occupy and modify it."Further excavations are needed to understand who these prehistoric people were and why they built the things they did.When researchers probed the interior of the hillsideThe team now hopes to drill down into these areas. If they do encounter any chambers, they plan on dropping a camera down into the darkness to see what lurks below."This study exemplifies how a comprehensive approach integrating archaeological, geological and geophysical methods can uncover hidden and vast ancient structures," the team concludes This won't be the last you hear of Gunung Padang.The study was published in Archaeological Prospection