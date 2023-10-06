Torrential rains flooded various parts of the northwestern governorate of Marsa Matrouh in the early hours of Thursday, turning large swathes of the city into streams, creating water-logging near residential buildings, and causing traffic mayhem.The rainfall persisted intermittently for several hours, causing significant inconvenience to the residents.The bad weather was also accompanied by thunders and lightning, with a thick fog blanketing the sky since the morning and obscuring visibility on the roads.The most affected areas in the governorate -- located on the Mediterranean Coast -- were Wadi Al-Raml, Al-Kharouba, and Kilo 4 areas, where rainwater massively flew, with municipal authorities reporting extensive water accumulations there.The authorities have dispatched several vacuum trucks to the affected areas to drain rainwater and help smooth the movement of vehicles.While in Al-Kharouba area, they also opened a path to redirect the accumulated water to flow into the sea.The authorities deployed power maintenance teams in the vicinity of inundated roads to deal with any resulting electrical faults.Currently, work is underway to evacuate houses surrounded by rainwater in the Kilo 4 Area, east of the city, Governor Khaled Shuaib said.The inclement weather has left no casualties or injuries, according to Shuaib.The government said it is closely monitoring the situation in Matrouh.Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered the provision of the needed resources to solve any problems resulting from the floods, read a cabinet statement.Egypt encounters an annual challenge as the volume of rainwater accumulates beyond the capacity of its sewage networks.The annual Nile flooding, transpiring between August and October, is a consequence of substantial rainfall in the Ethiopian highlands.Because Egypt primarily utilizes its sewage network for rainwater drainage instead of a dedicated rainwater drainage system, the government has initiated various national projects in recent years aimed at upgrading the sewage system.These projects aim to improve the irrigation and drainage systems. They include stations in Beheira, Qena, Ismailia, Beni Suef, Luxor, Fayoum, Port Said, and Minya.