Once again, a courageous soul who challenged the establishment has been virtually silenced - tarred, feathered and portrayed as guilty of sexual assault before any trial has begun. Is this another example of a media-coordinated hit job against an inconvenient voice?Imagine what a wonderful world it would be if journalists dug into stories like 'Russian election collusion' and 'Hunter Biden's laptop' with the same amount of gusto as they do with stories involving the sordid sex lives of celebrities. And not just any celebrities, but specifically those who have touched the third rail, so to speak, exposing the establishment for their egregious crimes against humanity.Russell Brand is/was that sort of spirited and fearless individual. While initially part of the Hollywood circuit, appearing in films and performing stand-up comedy, the loquacious Brit eventually found himself ostracized from tinsel town after pointing out during the 2013 GQ Awards that the sponsor of the event, Hugo Boss, manufactured uniforms for the Nazi Party during World War II.These are the sort of figures that land social media personalities on the 'truth radar,' a system backed by an army of left-wing fanatics and civil rights nut jobs devoted to enforcing 'community standards' with pure fascist fervor. Brand fell so far afoul of the mainstream media narrative that he was playing in an entirely differently stadium.Maher, desperately trying to get a word in edgewise on his own show, reminded Brand that "a lot of people would be dead without the vaccine."Thus, in a matter of seconds, Brand laid bare the inner workings of the business world and 'crisis capitalism,' where the solutions to society's myriad problems, many of them manufactured, work to the benefit of the corporations and political elite at the expense of tax-paying society as a whole. These are utterances rarely mentioned on primetime television.Brand vehemently denies the allegations and in a video said he had been "very promiscuous" in the past, but all of his relationships had been "absolutely, always consensual".All of this is very suspect. After all, 10 years is a long time, so what compelled four women to make allegations against Brand simultaneously.Of course, this is not to suggest that Brand is innocent of the charges; he may very well have committed heinous acts in his past. We just don't know. But it forces one to question why these very serious allegations are surfacing now. Is the British media really so desperate for stories that it had to open an investigation into Russell Brand's past sex life? No,YouTube announced that it had "suspended [monetization] on Russell Brand's channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy...If a creator's off-platform behavior harms our users, employees or ecosystems, we take action to protect the community."It seems like the real harm here is the perception that YouTube would eject a member of its "ecosystem" without due process first.In fact, that's the agenda from the start. And it goes without saying that the media are in the extremely powerful position to mold public opinion to their will.This was evident in a Channel 4 video of the anonymous victims, some of them portrayed by actual actors, discussing their experiences. The production is complete with ominous background music and close-up silhouettes of the emotional women.Why is the media, which is supposed to take an unbiased approach to its reporting, resorting to manipulating the emotions of their audience? The answer is obvious.Much like was the case with Julian Assange, who faced similar age-old charges after releasing information damning to the U.S. establishment, Brand is a very articulate individual who is not afraid of speaking truth to power. Much like Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, and hundreds of other dissident voices, his anti-establishment opinions could not be tolerated, and once again the mainstream media was activated to do the dirty work of character assassination. It's a sick reality, but that's the depraved sort of 'journalism' Western audiences can expect to receive - until they demand better.