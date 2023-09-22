Her husband has also participated in that campaign of state repression as deputy commander of 77th Brigade, the British Army's psychological warfare division

"We would be grateful if you could confirm whether Mr Brand is able to monetise his [...] posts, including his videos relating to the serious accusations against him, and what the platform is doing to ensure that creators are not able to use the platform to undermine the welfare of victims of inappropriate and potentially illegal behaviour."

"We regard it as deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK Parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or to earn a living from doing so. Singling out an individual and demanding his ban is even more disturbing given the absence of any connection between the allegations and his content on Rumble."

UK info-warrior power couple takes aim at inconvenient online truths

For her leading role in crafting the speech-muzzling bill, Dinenage was honored by Princess Royal with the title of

Dame Commander of the British Empire

Dinenage's husband is Mark Lancaster, a fellow information warrior dedicated to advancing the propaganda goals of the British government

A former Conservative MP and Armed Forces minister, Lancaster helped lead London's blitz on pandemic dissent as

deputy commander

of the British Army's 77th Brigade between June 2018 and July 2022

"To skirt the legal difficulties of a military unit monitoring domestic dissent, the view was that unless a profile explicitly stated their real name and nationality, they could be a foreign agent and were fair game. But it is quite obvious that our activities resulted in the monitoring of the UK population...These posts did not contain information that was untrue or coordinated [emphasis added]."

