Poland issues warning to Ukrainian 'oligarchs'

Poland says it will no longer arm Ukraine and will instead focus on its own defense, as the two allies clashed at a key moment in Kyiv's fightback against invasion by Russia. In a mounting row over grain exports from Ukraine, Poland summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on September 20 to protest remarks at the UN by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.The Ukrainian leader said some countries were only pretending to support his nation. Asked about the dispute, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons."Poland's defense minister has blamed Ukraine's oligarchs for the current dispute over grain supplies, and said"We protect Polish farmers and I can assure you that as long as the Law and Justice party is in power, it will be consistent. Despite the attacks, we are guided by the interests of Polish farmers," Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday in an interview with Polskie Radio.The minister emphasized that despite Warsaw's recently extended embargo on Ukrainian grain, transit shipments through Poland are still permitted.Blaszczak's comments come after the European Commission decided last week not to extend restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain to the EU, prompting Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to place unilateral bans on Kiev's agricultural produce.The three countries insisted that they will not allow Ukrainian grain to be sold in their countries, explaining that the influx of cheap Ukrainian produce would harm their farmers and destabilize the agricultural market.In response, Kiev said the unilateral embargoes were illegal and filed lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary while also threatening to place its own bans on fruit and vegetable imports from Warsaw. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky argued that it was "important [to make sure] European unity also works on a bilateral level; that the neighbors support Ukraine."