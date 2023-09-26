If you are not willing to acknowledge the evil that exists in the world, you will be annihilated to the exact same level of your naiveté. Carl JungThe trouble with writing about Genocide before it actually happens, is that you sound tin foil hat crazy, so I went looking for other people who understand and can see patterns. I found English writer Karen Harradine, and US writer Naomi Wolf, and no doubt there are others, not yet found. I am reminded of the US press agents in Berlin, warning their Jewish friends to get out because of the Nazis in the 1920s, a warning few of them acted on. I came to know about this, because my childhood next door neighbours were German Jews, their father had listened to the warning and got his family out to Australia early enough. In talking to Karen Harradine, I know it is a great frustration that so many people are so clueless, zombie like they live their lives.
Naomi Wolf sums it up well in a recent article, "The problem with history is that it has not happened before in just that way. Meaning, just before people were put into boxcars and murdered, you would have sounded crazy if you had said, I am afraid people will be put into boxcars and murdered. Before the English set up inadequate "soup kitchens" with "vile soup" that made the dysentery of a targeted population worse, and hastened their departure from the land or hastened their death, you would have sounded crazy if you had said, I am afraid the British government will subvert the "feeding programs" they are deploying in Ireland, in order to get troublesome tenants off of the land. Before smallpox was used as a bioweapon in an effort to depopulate Native American tribes, in a way that could serve to "Extirpate this Execreble."
Another thing I have noticed is just how many stock market analysis and traders are starting to connect the Genocide dots, perhaps because it is an important skill of operating successfully in markets, looking at probabilities, trends, and market or situational structure.
So once more in history a few of us are screaming of pending Genocide, to a world that is mostly deaf, actually worse than deaf. Dismissive with the ignorant reframe, people have actually been taught by the media and the Globalist Fascists, "It's a conspiracy theory" usually accompanied by a slight chuckle which is meant on one hand to put the person giving the warning down, but also holds just a slight nervous twinge that the person providing the warning may be correct. These people do not even understand that they have been taught the, "conspiracy theory", reply, They are robots, it was a reframe and cover up invented by the US CIA in the 1960s.
The Globalists and their Malthusian, Flying Monkey Greens are anti-human, anti-God, they want to reduce the Global population down from 7 billion people, to 1 billion people. Through a range of methods much of which they have already put in train. To see the future all you need do now is follow the trend to an obvious conclusion.
Nazi pattern recognition
In order to understand the threat, it helps to be familiar with the pattern of the early Nazis, especially as so many of the Globalist Fascists have Nazi backgrounds, See The New Nazis are on the march and because both the Nazis and Globalist Fascists at a glance appear to be acting "For the Greater Good." The early Nazis did not come out and say, "Our plan is to gas to death 10 million people in the next decade, and start a war where 60 million people will die."
If they had done that, Hitler would not have achieved 97% support of the German people in the 1920s. Instead they came off as the saviour of Germany, then they emphasised that they were the Master Race, then they created division, the Master Race and the threat of the Jews, then dehumanisation See The dehumanisation of the Other the Nazis commonly stated, "Jews spread disease." According to the Nazis it was pure blood Nazis against disease spreading Jews. This justified in the evil Nazi mind the reason for herding the Jews into Ghettos and then into concentration camps and then murder in the millions. They didn't call it murder or genocide. They called it, "The Final Solution." Everyone in the Nazi Club knew what the "Final Solution," actually meant.
Like the word, "Sustainability," today actually means getting the world population down to a level the Fascists think is sustainable. Or to be blunt, killing billions of people who are not in the Globalist Fascist Club.
See video I Went to the World Economic Forum as a Spy — THIS is What Scared Me The Most
The Globalist Fascists. like the Nazis have their, them and us, calling themselves the "Elite", apparently the "Master Race" has already been taken. Their reason to justify inflicting evil, "Saving the world from climate change", which of course justifies any action, just like the Nazis, "For the Greater good." And like so many stupid Germans in the 1920s, people today are falling hook, line and sinker for the obvious climate con job. See There is no Climate Emergency
The Nazis softened the German people up to Genocide, via programs like Aktion T4. Started in 1939, Aktion T4 was a campaign of mass murder by involuntary euthanasia. The Program cantered around murdering people with disabilities and mental conditions, people the Nazis thought would be a drain on the Master Race. The program was primarily carried out by 23 doctors, according to the Nuremberg Trials. Almost half of all German doctors in the 1930s joined the Nazi Party, which was a higher rate than any other profession. If history is anything to go by, do not expect doctors to have any clue what is actually going on, and expect that many will be contributing to the Genocide.
Canada, run by WEF Fascist, Justin Trudeau is already running a euthanasia program very like T4 See Euthanasia programs echo Nazi Aktion T4
The Fascists are behind the push for 15 minute cities, See Unley's Communist style Surveillance and 15 Minute Cities Are Nazi Ghettos that can control people within a certain defined area, of course justified by climate change and, "The greater good". Sound familiar? Can you see a pattern even at this stage? It should be recognisable to most Jewish people, at least the ones who survived the Holocaust.
The Globalist Fascists know that modern communication is too good today, that if they start to set up gas chambers again, they will be found out. So they are going to try and kill billions of people not in the Fascist Club, shall we say. in more oblique ways.
Here is how, but first a refresher on the early Nazis.
Early Nazi Platform
Below is the Early Nazi Political Platform, as you read it see if you would have fallen for the early Nazis, or concluded you were reading the doctrine of one of the most evil movements in the history of the world.
I have highlighted Nazi references to the "common good", also note how the big hint that you are dealing with evil is the immediate move towards censorship. This is a hallmark of all Totalitarians and a common prelude to Genocide. Because it is hard to kill people, if many other people know about it. Thus the big give aways are censorship and an "us and them" appeal to the common interest, it screams EVIL. It screams pending Genocide.
The Nazi Party Platform was a 25-point program for the creation of a Nazi state and society. Hitler presented the program at the Hofbräuhaus Beerhall in Munich, Germany on February 24, 1920.
1. We demand the union of all Germans in a Greater Germany on the basis of the right of national self-determination.
2. We demand equality of rights for the German people in its dealings with other nations, and the revocation of the peace treaties of Versailles and Saint-Germain.
3. We demand land and territory (colonies) to feed our people and to settle our surplus population.
4. Only members of the nation may be citizens of the State. Only those of German blood, whatever their creed, may be members of the nation. Accordingly, no Jew may be a member of the nation.
5. Non-citizens may live in Germany only as guests and must be subject to laws for aliens.
6. The right to vote on the State's government and legislation shall be enjoyed by the citizens of the State alone. We demand therefore that all official appointments, of whatever kind, whether in the Reich, in the states or in the smaller localities, shall be held by none but citizens.
We oppose the corrupting parliamentary custom of filling posts merely in accordance with party considerations, and without reference to character or abilities.
7. We demand that the State shall make it its primary duty to provide a livelihood for its citizens. If it should prove impossible to feed the entire population, foreign nationals (non-citizens) must be deported from the Reich.
8. All non-German immigration must be prevented. We demand that all non-Germans who entered Germany after 2 August 1914 shall be required to leave the Reich forthwith.
9. All citizens shall have equal rights and duties.
10. It must be the first duty of every citizen to perform physical or mental work. The activities of the individual must not clash with the general interest, but must proceed within the framework of the community and be for the general good.
We demand therefore:
11. The abolition of incomes unearned by work.
The breaking of the slavery of interest
12. In view of the enormous sacrifices of life and property demanded of a nation by any war, personal enrichment from war must be regarded as a crime against the nation. We demand therefore the ruthless confiscation of all war profits.
13. We demand the nationalization of all businesses which have been formed into corporations (trusts).
14. We demand profit-sharing in large industrial enterprises.
15. We demand the extensive development of insurance for old age.
16. We demand the creation and maintenance of a healthy middle class, the immediate communalizing of big department stores, and their lease at a cheap rate to small traders, and that the utmost consideration shall be shown to all small traders in the placing of State and municipal orders.
17. We demand a land reform suitable to our national requirements, the passing of a law for the expropriation of land for communal purposes without compensation; the abolition of ground rent, and the prohibition of all speculation in land.
18. We demand the ruthless prosecution of those whose activities are injurious to the common interest. Common criminals, usurers, profiteers, etc., must be punished with death, whatever their creed or race.
19. We demand that Roman Law, which serves a materialistic world order, be replaced by a German common law.
20. The State must consider a thorough reconstruction of our national system of education (with the aim of opening up to every able and hard-working German the possibility of higher education and of thus obtaining advancement). The curricula of all educational establishments must be brought into line with the requirements of practical life. The aim of the school must be to give the pupil, beginning with the first sign of intelligence, a grasp of the notion of the State (through the study of civic affairs). We demand the education of gifted children of poor parents, whatever their class or occupation, at the expense of the State.
21. The State must ensure that the nation's health standards are raised by protecting mothers and infants, by prohibiting child labour, by promoting physical strength through legislation providing for compulsory gymnastics and sports, and by the extensive support of clubs engaged in the physical training of youth.
22. We demand the abolition of the mercenary [i.e. professional] army and the formation of a people's army.
23. We demand legal warfare on deliberate political mendacity and its dissemination in the press. To facilitate the creation of a German national press we demand:
(a) that all editors of, and contributors to newspapers appearing in the German language must be members of the nation;
(b) that no non-German newspapers may appear without the express permission of the State. They must not be printed in the German language;
(c) that non-Germans shall be prohibited by law from participating financially in or influencing German newspapers, and that the penalty for contravening such a law shall be the suppression of any such newspaper, and the immediate deportation of the non-Germans involved.
The publishing of papers which are not conducive to the national welfare must be forbidden. We demand the legal prosecution of all those tendencies in art and literature which corrupt our national life, and the suppression of cultural events which violate this demand.
24. We demand freedom for all religious denominations in the State, provided they do not threaten its existence nor offend the moral feelings of the German race.
The Party, as such, stands for positive Christianity, but does not commit itself to any particular denomination. It combats the Jewish-materialist spirit within and without us, and is convinced that our nation can achieve permanent health only from within on the basis of the principle: The common interest before self-interest.
25. To put the whole of this program into effect, we demand the creation of a strong central state power for the Reich; the unconditional authority of the political central Parliament over the entire Reich and its organizations; and the formation of Corporations based on estate and occupation for the purpose of carrying out the general legislation passed by the Reich in the various German states.
The leaders of the Party promise to work ruthlessly — if need be to sacrifice their very lives — to translate this program into action.
Last Edited: Oct 15, 2020
Author(s): United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, DC
The Early Nazi Political Platform, was presented in 1920, in a beer hall, within approximately a decade ten million people would be dead directly at the hand of the Nazis.
The current primary Genocide risks being created by the Globalists include:
Attacking Food production - underway.
Attacking Fossil fuels - underway.
Creation of poverty - underway.
Vaccine - underway.
War - commenced with Russia.
Population replacement, border control removal - underway.
Energy is life, literally. If you wanted to create a genocide it would be a viable strategy of the evil to attack the energy system, especially fossil fuels. Humans spent thousands of years in zero growth and development because limited access to energy meant growth, including population growth, was significantly achievable only due to excess available energy.
Rapid increases in global population were made possible by the introduction of farming, approximately 7000 years ago, this provided a more stable source of food and centred people in more cooperative groups, then in the late 1800s by the discovery of fossil fuels. After wood began to run low in some areas people discovered that they could dig up and burn coal, eventually leading to the development of steam powered farm machinery. Which dramatically reduced the number of people who needed to be engaged in food production to maintain the population. Without fossil fuels food production and fertiliser availability will decline, approximately 50% of the world's population are fed due to the application of fertilisers made possible by a fossil fuel chemical process called the Haber-Bosch process. Reducing fossil fuels and fertilisers will reduce food availability creating starvation.
The Fascists will of course blame climate change for this starvation.
Replacement of fossil fuels by renewables will not work. The Energy used to produce wind turbines and install them, will never be offset during the working life of the wind turbines. The industry is finally working this out after wasting billions of taxpayer dollars. See Wind energy losses mount Renewables, money to run out before stupidity Comparatively viable Wind Energy a Fantasy The Labor Government is wasting billions on Green Energy
Years ago I traded edible grain legumes into India. When prices hit a certain level, demand would stop dead. Just stop completely. After this happened a few times I decided to fly up to India and work out why. The reason was the people in Indian markets were on the poverty line and pulses were the base protein. If the pulse market price went to a certain level, these people on the edge of poverty would just stop eating until lower demand took the price back down again. I tell this story because the risk of genocide by famine will, initially at least, primarily be born by the developing world and people already close to poverty. Though this could change later.
In famines through history it is not uncommon for food prices to rise 50 or 60 times.
Of course the Globalists and their lap dog mainstream media AND Greens will say the famines are caused by climate change and will not put it down to ridiculous fake climate crisis actions against energy and agriculture by the Globalist Fascists themselves.
Death by vaccine
One of the problems for the Nazis was, when you kill millions of people, how to dispose of the bodies?
One more modern option that is already going on is, death by Covid vaccine. We have already seen huge adverse effects from the Covid vaccine See WA Releases Covid Vaccine Events Data Nobody has any idea what the long term health effects of the Covid vaccine are, but the short term effects are becoming increasingly apparent, soon it will even be obvious to the sheeple.
See Ed Dowd Reveals Astonishing Death Rates in the UK interview with Naomi Wolf
Report LINK The Vaccine Damage Project - Human Cost
Encouragingly, the Australian Government continues to push Covid vaccines like a low class hooker pushes herself on a rich client, so this may be a positive sign that Covid vaccine, so far at least, has not been the effective kill shot they had hoped for and so they are trying to push more into people, even now.
The efforts of the Globalist World Health Organisation (WHO) to try to take over the control of the world's "health system" See WHO, becoming a Globalist health dictator and Crooks, torturers and terrorists on the WHO's rollcall of shame, is a wonderful set up for Genocide by vaccine.
Having pharmaceutical companies conduct safety trials is the equivalent of putting a Paedophile in charge of a kindergarten. Then add in an either corrupt or incompetent regulatory system, funded by a corrupt industry, and you should treat approved medicines and vaccines as you would a loaded gun.
Personally I am ultra-wary about anything approved by the FDA after approximately 2002, which is my approximate date for when FDA drug approvals started to look increasingly suspicious. Do your own research on the subject.
While it is most likely that famine will be born by developing countries, created by the Fascists and supported by their Flying Monkey Greens, sipping lattes from jars in various suburban coffee shops, the mandatory vaccine approach will be used more in the developed countries. Ironically catching the Latte Lappers as well.
This is the fundamental reason Western Australia needs to outlaw mandatory vaccines.
Creating poverty is perhaps the crown jewel in the Fascist's Genocide plans as it reduces access to the most important needs to sustain life. I will write more on this in a future economics article.
War
My generation spent a lot of our teen years during the Cold war concerned about a nuclear exchange between the USSR and US. Books like, On the Beach, about radiation slowly coming down covering Australia and how people faced their imminent death helped crystallise the dangers of nuclear war for our generation.
The current generation seems not to be the least bit concerned. The US used to start wars with tin pot Middle East and Northern African countries to defend the US Petrodollar and turn a buck by killing children, now the US Neocons are setting up wars with countries like Russia and China, both significantly nuclear and conventionally war capable. The current war, that if it expands to include China will be a war that the US will likely lose, to which much of the world would say, "They had it coming." At least before the rest of us die from nuclear fallout, On the Beach style, if it goes nuclear.
The war in Ukraine is a Globalist's war primarily about stealing Ukraine's gas reserves, and if they get lucky Russia itself, See Ukraine is a Globalist con job With luck, neither objective will be achieved.
The problem for the Globalists and their Genocide plans, is war can easily get out of hand and directly affect the Fascists themselves, so other options look primarily better from a Fascist point of view.
Population replacement
The Globalists are coordinating a global open border strategy, designed to bring into democratic countries people who are not as familiar with the democratic process and that are being used to replace the existing National demographic. These people are likely to be more accepting of Totalitarian Fascist rule and Global Government and to create cultural classes within countries.
Comment: Because the immigrants now being allowed to flood many Western countries do not have full-fledged citizenship status - they will be much more vulnerable to relocation at designated camps or cities - with all that that may entail.
I think this will be one Fascist strategy that will ultimately fail, as people who understand the evils of fascism, are more likely to recognise it, and to not support it.
The stage is set for a massive back lash against the Fascists as more people come to realise what the Fascists are doing, and want revenge. In the end there are many of us, against relatively few Fascists, the question currently is how many people are thrown into poverty and killed before sufficient people wake up and give the Fascists what they deserve. See Here we go again
Andrew Quin is a published author, Advisor to Financial Advisors, former Fund Manager, and Macro Economic Strategist and Pending (AEC application forms for independents for the 2025 State Election are not yet available) INDEPENDENT candidate for the South Perth election in 2025.
What is missing in my view? Education for one. You have to be able to read and think. What has been the aim of education in the USA? Make people stupid follower "robots" as Quinn states. Even the more educated are educated into a silo where they think they are smart and intelligent with their degree(s), but are also "robotic" relative to "authority"; i.e. your doctor knows best.
Also what is missing is the moral and spiritual side of this process? Scientific materialism and the advertising of triviality, like bigger and "more real" TV sets, have led many of the West sheeple to mindlessness. One of the first principles of Eastern religious thought is being mindful.