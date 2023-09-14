© Azote for Stockholm Resilience Centre, based on analysis in Richardson et al 2023.



Earth's Blood Pressure is too high now

Six of nine planetary boundaries now exceeded



University of Copehagen, Phys.org



A new study updates the planetary boundary framework and shows human activities are increasingly impacting the planet and, thereby, increasing the risk of triggering dramatic changes in overall Earth conditions.



For over 3 billion years, the interaction between life (represented by the planetary boundary, Biosphere Integrity) and climate have controlled the overall environmental conditions on Earth.



Respecting and maintaining interactions in the Earth system so that they remain similar to those that have controlled Earth conditions over the past ~12,000 years are critical for ensuring human activities do not trigger dramatic changes in Earth conditions — changes that likely would decrease the Earth's ability to support modern civilizations.



The Earth's 'blood pressure' is too high



The trend of increasing transgression of the boundaries is worrying explains Katherine Richardson, professor at Globe Institute, Leader of the Sustainability Science Center at the University of Copenhagen, and leader of the study, "Crossing six boundaries in itself does not necessarily imply a disaster will ensue but it is a clear warning signal. We can regard it as we do our own blood pressure. A BP over 120/80 is not a guarantee of a heart attack but it increases the risk of one. Therefore, we try to bring it down. For our own — and our children's — sakes we need to reduce the pressure on these six planetary boundaries."