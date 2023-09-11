donald trump megyn kelly
Megyn Kelly announced she will interview former President Donald Trump for the first time in seven years next week.

During her SiriusXM Megyn Kelly Show on Thursday, Kelly said she is "really looking forward to this."


"It's going to be great, it's going to be spicy, and it's going to be tough, but it's going to be good and hopefully, we're both going to enjoy it," Kelly said. "We're going to have a lot of time to get into a variety of topics in person."

Kelly last interviewed Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Political commentator and former acting director of U.S. national intelligence Ric Grenell joined Kelly on her program and reacted to the news of the upcoming interview.

"So many people have been thinking about the last time you interviewed him," Grenell said. "And I think it's true. I think you were tough, and I think the way that you just said it is that you're not a 'never Trumper' but you're not a sycophant. And credit to Donald Trump. He's been doing interviews where he mixes it up and isn't afraid to get in there."

Kelly noted that Trump carries a "natural magnetism" with him, regardless of whether one loves or hates him.

"It's just a fact. He walks into the room, even before he was president, but especially post and there's an air that must be paid attention to. That's just who he is. It's a lifetime of celebrity and now becoming really the most famous man in the world," Kelly said. "So, I'm very glad that all that nonsense between us is water under the bridge."

In July, Kelly shared that she and Trump made amends in a private conversation at the Turning Point Action conference. The two had engaged in a contentious feud following a 2015 GOP debate that featured Kelly as moderator asking Trump about comments that were degrading women.

The interview is set to air in full on SiriusXM on Sept. 14.