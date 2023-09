The lawyer who represented the Freedom Convoy at last November's Emergency Act Inquiry said Wednesday that the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is about ordinary Canadians being "shamed and vilified."In an exclusive interview with The Post Millennial, Edmonton attorney Eva Chipiuk said the long, arduous legal ordeal endured by both Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has already produced a protest "chill" in Canadian society.Wednesday was Day 2 of the trial of Freedom Convoy leaders Lich and Barber. Inspector Russell Lucas was the incident commander with the Ottawa Police Service's special events team.Lucas spoke of how much time and effort the police used in late January 2022 to ensure the public had access to the downtown core of Ottawa as the Freedom Convoy truckers wished to position their rigs on Wellington St., which passes right by Parliament Hill.Lucas said it was.But Chipiuk said the amount of time, energy and money that the Ottawa police have spent prosecuting Lich and Barber is truly astounding.Chipiuk said that in all of her "observations and interactions" both Lich and Barber "called for protesters to act peacefully and lawfully."She said she is waiting to see just "where the Crown draws the line as to what was legal and what was not legal, because to date that is not clear. Furthermore, Canadians should be encouraged to stand up for basic democratic rights and principles like lawful assembly and free speech."