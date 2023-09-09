The First Purge of American Intelligence: The Dismantling of the OSS

"It is always possible...that the USSR would initiate a war if it should estimate that a Western attack was impending. [However], It is not yet possible to estimate with any precision the effects of Soviet possession of the Atomic Bomb upon the probability of war. The implications of atomic warfare, either militarily or psychologically, have not yet been fully appraised." [emphasis added]

"When an intelligence staff has been screened through [too finely], its members will be as alike as tiles on a bathroom floor - and about as capable of meaningful and original thought."

The Second Purge of American Intelligence: The Deep State is Born

"Very early in the Nixon administration, it became clear that the President wanted Henry Kissinger to run intelligence for him and that the NSC staff in the White House under Kissinger would control the intelligence community. This was the beginning of a shift of power away from the CIA to a new center: the growing NSC staff."

"The great democratic revolution that has swept the globe over the past few years has been a triumph of overt action. The CIA old boys spent a generation fantasizing about this sort of global anti-communist putsch. But when it finally happened, it was in the open...Working in broad daylight, the United States and its allies were able to do things that would have been unthinkably dangerous had they been done in the shadows...Preparing the ground for last month's triumph of overt action was a network of overt operatives who during the last 10 years have quietly been changing the rules of international politics. They have been doing in public what the CIA used to do in private...The old concept of covert action, which has gotten the agency into such trouble during the past 40 years, may be obsolete. Nowadays, sensible activities to support America's friends abroad (or undermine its enemies) are probably best done openly. That includes paramilitary operations such as supporting freedom fighters, which can be managed overtly by the Pentagon. And it includes political-support operations for pro-democracy activists, which may be best left to the new network of overt operators.



...The covert-action boys were known back then as the Office of Policy Coordination. It may be time, at last, to bid them adieu. They're obsolete. They've been privatized. That's especially true in the realm of what used to be called 'propaganda' and can now simply be called information. Frank Wisner, the head of CIA covert operations during the mid-1950s, once remarked that he could play the media assets like a 'mighty Wurlitzer.' Today the mighty Wurlitzer actually exists. It's called CNN.



...Allen Weinstein...is probably the dean of the new overt operatives. Like many of the people running the new nations of Eastern Europe, he's an ex-professor...and even worked for several months writing editorials for The Washington Post...Now, with the KGB in retreat from Prague to Vladivostok. Weinstein has scheduled a conference in Sofia, Bulgaria on the topic: 'The Proper Role of Intelligence Agencies in a Democracy.' That may be rubbing it in.



...'A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA,' agrees Weinstein. The biggest difference is that when such activities are done overtly, the flap potential is close to zero. Openness is its own protection...Allen Weinstein is just one of many overt operatives who helped prepare the way for the political miracles of the past two years...It's worth naming a few more of them, to show the breadth of this movement for democracy: William Miller of the American Committee on U.S.-Soviet Relations; financier George Soros of the Soros Foundation; John Mroz of the Center for East-West Security Studies; John Baker of the Atlantic Council; and Harriett Crosby of the Institute for Soviet-American Relations. This has truly been a revolution by committee. The AFL-CIO also deserves a healthy pat on the back. Working mostly in the open, it helped keep the Polish trade union Solidarity alive in the dark days of martial law during the early 1980s. As the AFL-CIO's Adrian Karatnycky wrote in these pages two years ago, American trade unions and the U.S. Congress provided millions of dollars to the Solidarity underground...



The sugar daddy of overt operations has been The National Endowment for Democracy, a quasi-private group headed by Carl Gershman [author's note: and Weinstein] that is funded by the U.S. Congress. Through the late 1980s, it did openly what had once been unspeakably covert...



The endowment has also been active inside the Soviet Union. It has given money to Soviet trade unions; to the liberal 'Interregional Group' in the Congress of Peoples Deputies; to a foundation headed by Russian activist Ilya Zaslavsky; to an Oral History Project headed by Soviet historian Yuri Afanasyev; to the Ukrainian independence movement known as Rukh, and to many other projects.



Covert funding for these groups would have been the kiss of death, if discovered. Overt funding, it would seem, has been a kiss of life." [emphasis added]

The Real "Crisis of Democracy"

"[The British] became a participant in internal American deliberations, to a degree probably never practiced between sovereign nations...In my White House incarnation then, I kept the British Foreign Office better informed and more closely engaged than I did the American Department...It was symptomatic."

Controlled Disintegration: And We All Fall Down