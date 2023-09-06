glasgow airport
Major disruption is being reported at Glasgow Airport amid reports of a 'national security incident'.

Travellers have taken to social media to express their frustration at missed flights as a result long delays in passing through security gates at the airport.

Reports suggest that a tannoy announcement is currently advising travellers that the delays are down to a 'national incident' and that the airport is currently 'operating at capacity'.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport confirmed to The Herald that "additional temporary security measures have been put in place by UK Border Force" at the airport.


Metropolitan Police has since confirmed that an alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command to UK ports and borders over the escape of a prisoner from HMP Wandsworth in London.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, escaped from the prison on Wednesday morning while awaiting trial for alleged terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences.