Archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have uncovered a nose ring made from human bone during excavations at the Maya city of Palenque.Palenque, also known as Lakamha in the Itza Language (meaning "Flat-Place-River"), is located near the Usumacinta River in the Mexican state of Chiapas.Excavations of, has led to the discovery of a ritual deposit containing a nose ring made from human bone. The deposit is likely an offering to commemorateduring the Late Classic period.The nose ring is. The Maya often depicted Kʼawiil holding the promise of "Innumerable Generations" who was part of the Maya rulers ritual inauguration and accession to the throne.On the left half of the ring isThe deposit was located in a stucco floor where the researchers found a pit with a filling of clay soil and the remains of charcoal. While sifting the filling contents, the team, and the human bone nose ring.According to a press announcement by INAH: "The earth matrix was very dark with a high amount of charcoal and intermingled with, some large pieces of charcoal and, among them, a bone nasal ornament."