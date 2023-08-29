Plenty of people were posting graphs of the latest data which showed, for example, that 95% of all covid deaths were in the vaccinated (although given that almost all deaths were among the elderly - of whom the ONS claim 98% are vaccinated - this in itself is not evidence of lack of efficacy). But a cursory look at the data showed that all the same flaws and biases were there; this includes the implication that the covid vaccines magically saved people dying from non-covid illness with their modelled 'age standardised' non-covid mortality rate being twice as high in the unvaccinated as the vaccinated.
But, within hours of the report being posted, the ONS issued a notice saying that due to an error in the way person years are summed the data should not be used (I guess they needed more than 6 months to be able to add up numbers correctly).
And then almost immediately afterwards they updated the notice to say that they will no longer be updating the reports at all:
The ONS data on vaccine mortality is not fit for purpose
