Senior State Department officials sent a conflicting message to Shokin before he was fired, inviting his staff to Washington for a January 2016 strategy session and sent him a personal note saying they were "impressed" with his office's work.

U.S. officials faced pressure from Burisma emissaries in the United States to make the corruption allegations go away and feared the energy firm had made two bribery payments in Ukraine as part of an effort to get cases settled.

and feared the energy firm had made two bribery payments in Ukraine as part of an effort to get cases settled. A top U.S. official in Kyiv blamed Hunter Biden for undercutting U.S. anticorruption policy in Ukraine through his dealings with Burisma.

Victor Shokinthe fired Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Biden family corruption (that Donald Trump was impeached for asking about) has spoken out for the first time since 2019 -To review - Shokin had an active and ongoing investigation into Ukrainian energy company Burisma and its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, according to a 2020 US Senate Committee report Zlochevsky, who hired Hunter Biden to sit on his board while he was Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources. Shokin stated in a 2019 deposition that there werecriminal cases against Zlochevesky, including money laundering, corruption, illegal funds transfers, and profiteering through shell corporations while he was a sitting minister.Now,"I do not want to deal in unproven facts. But my firm personal conviction is that yes, this was the case.," Shokin told the outlet. "" he asks in another clip.According to the White House, Fox News is giving a "platform to lies" by airing the interview.Republicans, meanwhile, aren't letting this one go.Earlier this week we noted thatreveal that the Obama Administration was still actively communicating with Shokin after Biden's December 2015 threat to withhold $1 billion in US aid unless then-President Petro Poroshenko fired him.The memos reveal:Meanwhile,