© Reuters



The United Kingdom has made medical history with doctors carrying out the country's first womb transplant.Surgeons at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford successfullyon Sunday, according to local media reports."It was incredible. I think it was probably the most stressful week in my surgical career but also unbelievably positive," Richard Smith, the lead surgeon for the operation, told the UK's Press Association."The donor and recipient are over the moon, just over the moon."But, facilitating a womb transplant procedure.Isabel Quiroga, the other lead surgeon involved in the operation, said that the recipient's "womb was functioning perfectly".The transplantaccording to the Press Association report.he said.he added.NHS England chief midwifery officer Kate Brintworth said: "On behalf of the whole health service, I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the donor and recipient on what is an amazing milestone."and help other women."So yes, there will definitely be a time in which that is a main source of donors," she said.A second womb transplant is scheduled to take place in months in the UK.