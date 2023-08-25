© Christoph Schmidt



What's the effect on travel?

Further storms and disruption expected

After a hot spell across the country, torrential rain and thunderstorms moved into the southern half of Germany on Thursday night, injuring at least 16 people.Several trees came down at a campsite in Lindau on Lake Constance, resulting in six people getting injured, one of them seriously.For security reasons the authorities cleared the site and around 900 campers spent the night in a public hall.A campsite in Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance was also evacuated, with around 300 people having to spend the night in a gym hall. No injuries were reported.Meanwhile, 10 bikers were injured in Nördlingen during a motorcycle gathering, with three of them being taken to hospital. According to police, parts of a stage had come loose and had hit people at the meet-up held at the Nördlinger airfield.In Augsburg, around 75 kilometers away, police reported fallen trees and overflowing underpasses. According to a spokeswoman, there were initially no reports of injuries.Due to trees and branches falling, several roads and railways were blocked and closed off by emergency services.Train operator Deutsche Bahn said delays cancellations were to be expected on Thursday night, with some disruption also on Friday.Sections of the Munich S-Bahn were heavily affected on Friday morning.The operator said there were problems on the S1, S2, S3 and S6 lines and the S20 wasn't running.Deutsche Bahn said on Friday morning that no train services were possible between Starnberg and Tutzing due to damage.Storm damage also led to the closure of several regional train routes in Baden-Württemberg.The IRE 6 between Mössingen and Hechingen, the RE 2 between Donaueschingen and St. Georgen and the RE 7/RB 27 lines between Freiburg (Breisgau) Hbf and Müllheim (Baden) were affected.Passengers should check to find out if their journey is affected.In Freiburg, heavy rain flooded basements and streets.Stormy weather will continue in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.According to German Weather Service (DWD) forecasts, hail and heavy gusts of wind up to 100 kilometers per hour may strike in both regions on Friday and Saturday.Meanwhile, storms were also affecting other parts of the country.In Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, Deutsche Bahn said passengers would face delays and cancellations of rail services, including between Karlsruhe and Neustadt(Weinstraße).