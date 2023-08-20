© ReformAustin



I believe the Bush's are behind the Paxton impeachment."

All the AG's are watching what's happening to Paxton, and saying "No thanks."

"Ken Paxton would but has has an impeachment trial."

"I'm sure Biden already thought of that and that's why he had Paxton impeached."

"Republicans are cowards. The only guy with the balls to fight is getting impeached right now."

The strongest, bravest, and best attorney general in the United States was benched by the regime. Loyal Trump adviser Stephen Miller just published a post arguing that a Republican Attorney General could indict Biden and Mayorkas for human trafficking. While he may be correct, as many have noted,Here's what Stephen Miller said in his tweet:Here are the responses from folks online:They're definitely right on one thing — Ken Paxton is probably the only Attorney General courageous enough to challenge the regime. If he was able, would he go after Biden and Mayorkas right now? Of course he would.Now, Ken finds himself unable to stop the tyranny that's flowing like lava through Main Street USA, destroying everything in its path. Coincidence? Maybe, but most conservatives don't buy it.If you want to help Ken Paxton, get on the phone and respectfully speak out.