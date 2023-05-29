© Dallas News



"It is based on allegations already litigated by voters, led by a liberal speaker trying to undermine his conservative adversaries. It seems Texas Republicans will have to rely yet again on the principled leadership of the Texas Senate to restore sanity and reason for our state."

The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives has set a historic Saturday vote to possibly impeach embattled state Attorney General Ken Paxton and suspend him from office, just as some prominent conservatives began to rally around him.The House will consider a resolution calling for Paxton's impeachment at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement released Friday by the House Committee on General Investigating.If impeached, Paxton would be forced to leave office immediately. He would be just the third person in the state's nearly 200-year history to be impeached and the first statewide officer since former Gov. James "Pa" Ferguson in 1917.Paxton has criticized the impeachment effort as an attempt to "overthrow the will of the people and disenfranchise the voters of our state." He has said the charges are based on "hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims."Prominent conservatives had been notably quiet on Paxton until Friday, but some began to rally around him by late morning.and called on the GOP-controlled Senate to acquit Paxton when the cases reaches trial in that chamber.Like Paxton, he took aim atIt's unclear how many supporters Paxton may have in the House, where he served five terms before becoming a state senator.which Republicans now control 85-64, since a GOP representative resigned ahead of an expected vote to expel him."We cannot over-emphasize the fact that, but for Paxton's own request for a taxpayer-funded settlement over his wrongful conduct, Paxton would not be facing impeachment by the House," the panel wrote in its scheduling memo to House members.When the five-member committee's investigation came to light Tuesday, Paxton suggested it was a political attack by Phelan. He called for Phelan's resignation and accused him of being drunk during a marathon session last Friday. Phelan's office brushed off the accusation as Paxton attempting to "save face."The articles of impeachment issued by the investigative committee, which include three Republicans and two Democrats, stem largely fromUnlike in Congress, impeachment in Texas requires immediate removal from office until a trial is held in the Senate. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could appoint an interim replacement. Abbott's office did not respond to requests for comment on the impeachment counts.Final removal would require two-thirds support in the Senate, where Paxton's wife's, Angela, is a member. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican and leader of the Senate, did not respond to requests for comment.Paxton faces ouster at the hands of GOP lawmakers just seven months after easily winning a third term over challengers — among them— who had urged voters to reject a compromised incumbent but discovered that many didn't know about Paxton's litany of alleged misdeeds or dismissed the accusations as political attacks.Even with Monday's end of the regular session approaching, state law allows the House to keep working on impeachment proceedings. It also could call itself back into session later. The Senate has the same options.In one sense, Paxton's political peril arrived with dizzying speed: The House committee investigation came to light Tuesday, followed the next day by an extraordinary public airing of alleged criminal acts he committed as one of Texas' most powerful figures.But to Paxton's detractors, who now include a widening share of his own party in the Texas Capitol, the rebuke was years in the making.over not registering as an investment advisor while soliciting clients.in his hometown near Dallas, where he wasHe has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts carrying a potential sentence of five to 99 years in prison.from an executive whose company was under investigation by Paxton's office for Medicaid fraud.but was soon fired after trying to make a point by displaying child pornography in a meeting.Several of Paxton's top aides in 2020 told the FBI that they had became concerned the attorney general was misusing the powers of his office to help Paul over unproven claims that an elaborate conspiracy to steal $200 million of his properties was afoot. The FBI searched Paul's home in 2019 but he has not been charged and his attorneys have denied wrongdoing. Paxton also told staff members that he had an affair with a woman who, it later emerged, worked for Paul.The allegations include attempts to interfere in foreclosure lawsuits and improperly issuing legal opinions to benefit Paul, and firing, harassing and interfering with staff who reported what was going on. The bribery charges stem from Paul allegedly employing the woman with whom Paxton had an affair in exchange for legal help and Paul allegedly paying for expensive renovations to Paxton's Austin home.Other charges date back to Paxton's still-pendingincluding lying to state investigators.In February, Paxton agreed to settle the case for $3.3 million. But the Texas House must approve the payout and Phelan has said he doesn't think taxpayers should foot the bill.Shortly after the settlement was reached, the House investigation into Paxton began. The probe amounted to rare scrutiny of Paxton in the state Capitol, where many Republicans have long taken a muted posture about the accusations that have dogged him.