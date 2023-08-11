© Border between Georgia and South Ossetia



When Did Georgian-South Ossetian Confrontation Start?

Finally, on June 24, 1992, then Russian President Boris Yeltsin and his Georgian counterpart Eduard Shevardnadze inked the Sochi agreement that brought an end to the Georgian-Ossetian armed conflict of 1991-1992. Under the pact, South Ossetia's security was maintained by the Joint Peacekeeping Forces (JPKF), involving battalions from Russia, South Ossetia, and Georgia.

How Did the Five-Day Georgian War of 2008 Unfold?

Did the US Give a Nod to the Georgian Invasion of South Ossetia?

"What happened in 2008 was a gamble by the Bush administration along with Mikheil Saakashvili," said Shota Apkhaidze, political scientist and director of the Center for Islamic Studies of the Caucasus.

"So this is how Kiev is making a very big mistake, the Saakashvili regime also made a mistake in its time," he said.

"In other words, everyone of importance had been to Tbilisi, which, I think, convinced Saakashvili that the Americans would support him in any situation," Medvedev said.

Was the Georgian Conflict a NATO Proxy War Against Russia?

"[It was] not on such a scale as it is now happening in Ukraine," Apkhaidze said. "Now this is a completely different scale, NATO actually exploits [Ukraine], and the territory, and people completely. It's not just a proxy war, this is already an open war, which is designed [by NATO] to force Russia to use its manpower and financial resources, and whatever."

Why Did US and NATO Fail to Turn Georgia Into an 'Anti-Russia'?

"Historically, there is a lot in common between Russians and Georgians. Despite the fact that we are ethnically different groups, but the common history is 400 years of actually fraternal living, and the Orthodox faith, these factors, of course, influenced and played a very large role, they could not turn Georgia into [an] anti-Russia. But then again, a lot depends on the leadership. Now let's look at the leadership of Georgia, which makes absolutely adequate decisions, and let's look at the leadership of Ukraine, who governs Ukraine and what are the consequences," Apkhaidze said.

"[Ukraine] is divided into two parts. That is, one might say that there are two peoples there: the Russian-speaking southeast, where people absolutely don't differ from the Russians. And there is another side - there is Galicia, this is the west of Ukraine, which has always been hostile to Russia. The religious factor is also very important here. They are Uniates [members of the Uniate Churches - Sputnik], Catholics who are leaning to the West, and who dislike Russia. (...) There is also a fascist segment there. That is, Nazism, fascism, [Stepan] Bandera [Nazi Germany collaborator during WW2 - Sputnik]. And during World War II, they showed themselves, their Nazi nature. There is no such thing in Georgia, thank God," Apkhaidze concluded.