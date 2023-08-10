© REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo



Poland is planning to move up to 10,000 additional troops to the border with Belarus to support the Border Guard, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday (Aug 10)."About 10,000 soldiers will be on the border, of whichthe minister said in an interview for public radio.Blaszczak said.Deputy interior minister Maciej Wasik said on Wednesday that Poland would send 2,000 additional troops to its frontier with Belarus.Poland has worried increasingly about the border area since hundreds of battle-hardened Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus last month at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko.Belarus continues its military exercises near the border this week, and President Alexander Lukashenko has said several times that he was restraining Wagner fighters who want to attack Poland.The head of the Border Guard, Tomasz Praga, said earlier this week that