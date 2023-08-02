© Twitter / Chancellery of Prime Minister of Poland



'Hard Landing'

Poland has offered its full-throated support for NATO's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, and sent billions of euros in military aid to Kiev. Butand emphasized the need to pursue Poland's economic interests.The tit-for-tat summoning of ambassadors by Kiev and Warsaw demonstrates the glaring mistake of zealously promoting the narrative that the Ukrainian crisis is a fight for Poland's freedom, a leading Polish newspaper has concluded.The tit-for-tat summons revolve around comments made by Marcin Przyadacz, secretary of state at the chancellery of the Polish president, that Kiev should "start to appreciate" Polish assistance."When it comes to Ukraine, Ukraine has really received a lot of support from Poland. I think it would be worth them starting to appreciate the role that Poland has played for Ukraine in recent months and years," Przyadacz said.he added.Andrii Sybikha, deputy chief of staff at President Zelensky's office, slammed Przyadacz,since "Ukrainians are protecting the values and security of our region...in the interests of Poland and the entire free world.""We are experiencing a hard landing in Polish-Ukrainian relations," Mysl Polska, but there are also now disputes about Ukraine's gratitude or ingratitude toward us."Pointing to the uproar in Poland over Kiev's reaction to Przyadacz's comments, Engelgard said thatThe most representative statement is the opinion of [Prime Minister] Mateusz Morawiecki, who said in February of this year that 'in Ukraine, soldiers are also dying for our freedom. Probably for the first time in the last 300 years, someone other than Poles are fighting for our and your freedom.' Bluntly speaking, the prime minister's line of thinking could be put more precisely - thatThis is the natural consequence of accepting the false thesis that this is a conflict not only in defense of Ukraine, but also for Polish independence - that if Kiev falls, Warsaw will be next.""This is an absurd assessment which has no relation to reality," Engelgard emphasized, noting thatWarsaw, Engelgard said, "accepted this interpretation of the war" with "even more zeal and ferocity than the West, as evidenced by countless statements by the president, the prime minister and a whole flock of [ruling] PiS and opposition politicians. If that's the case, Kiev can ask with a clear conscience - what else do you want from us? You bargain for your farmers, do you expect us to condemn the UPA? Now, while we fight for your existence? Thus,he noted."Hungary took a completely different take from the very beginning," the observer noted, pointing out that Budapest was quick to point out that the Ukrainian crisis was not Hungary's conflict, that the country's goal would be to stay out of it, not send weapons, seek its speedy resolution, and defend its national interests."Hungary has a clear position, including in relation to Ukraine. Poland does not, and let us emphasize, by our own doing," Engelgard summed up.