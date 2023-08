© Nasa/ESA/David Jewitt (UCLA)/Alyssa Pagan (STScI)



© Nasa/Johns Hopkins APL



A storm of boulders "as deadly as Hiroshima" was accidentally unleashed by Nasa during tests to change the trajectory of an asteroid, scientists have found. Last September , the agency crashed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos in the first planetary defence experiment aimed at finding ways to protect humanity from an extinction-level event.Now astronomers have found that althoughExperts said it showed that deflection strategies could have unintended consequences that leave smaller rocks on a collision course with Earth David Jewitt, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences at UCLA, said: "The boulder swarmThe boulders, which were spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope,Prof Jewitt said that given the high speed of a typical impact,that was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, during the Second World War. the impact from the Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft, astronomers believed.A close-up photograph taken by Dart just two seconds before the collision showed a similar number of boulders sitting on the asteroid's surface - and of similar sizes and shapes.Experts think that the boulders may have been flung off the surface when a seismic wave from the impact rattled through the asteroid - like hitting a bell with a hammer - shaking loose the surface rubble. They may also have been ejected in the impact plume.The current estimate is thatwere blasted away, enough to fill 60 train carriages.The asteroid. Although the system is technically classified as potentially hazardous, it is still six million miles away from Earth and unlikely to pose a threat in the near future.However, experts warned that if rubble from a future asteroid deflection were to reach our planet, it would hit at the same speed the asteroid was travelling — fast enough to cause "tremendous damage".Experts hope that future Hubble observations will help them pin down the precise trajectories of the boulders."If we follow the boulders in future Hubble observations, we may have enough data to pin down the boulders' precise trajectories," added Prof Jewitt."And then we'll see in which directions they were launched from the surface and figure out exactly how they were ejected."The European Space Agency is planning an in-depth study of the aftermath of the impact with its Hera mission, due to launch in 2024 and scheduled to reach Dimorphos by Christmas 2026.Early studies suggested that the Dart mission was a success, with the impact causing the orbit of Dimorphos to slow by about 0.1 inches per second.Patrick Michel, Hera's principal investigator, said:- as it orbits Didymos."The research was published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.Associate professor Cristina Thomas, the Dart Observations Working Group Lead, of the University of Arizona, said: "These boulders are definitely something to take into consideration as we look forward to ESA's Hera mission."As for planetary defense missions in general, it is certainly something for us to consider to improve our understanding of the kinetic impact technique, but on Earth there is nothing to be concerned about from objects this size."A kinetic impact would be used many years in advance of any potential Earth impact, so boulders of this kind would have a lot of time to move away from the potentially hazardous asteroid."We did expect boulders to be part of the material ejected from the surface of Dimorphos after the Dart impact. It's still incredibly exciting to see these predictions come to life."