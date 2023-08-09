Last September, the agency crashed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos in the first planetary defence experiment aimed at finding ways to protect humanity from an extinction-level event.
Now astronomers have found that although the impact succeeded in knocking Dimorphos slightly off course, it also dislodged 37 boulders, which are currently zipping through space at 13,000mph.
Experts said it showed that deflection strategies could have unintended consequences that leave smaller rocks on a collision course with Earth.
Comment: This consequence was predictable.
David Jewitt, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences at UCLA, said: "The boulder swarm is like a cloud of shrapnel expanding from a hand grenade. Because those big boulders basically share the speed of the targeted asteroid, they're capable of doing their own damage."
Prof Jewitt said that given the high speed of a typical impact, a 15ft boulder hitting Earth would deliver as much energy as the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, during the Second World War.
The rocks are not shattered pieces of the asteroid, but were already scattered on the surface and knocked off by the shock of the impact from the Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft, astronomers believed.
A close-up photograph taken by Dart just two seconds before the collision showed a similar number of boulders sitting on the asteroid's surface - and of similar sizes and shapes.
The current estimate is that about 1,000 tonnes of debris were blasted away, enough to fill 60 train carriages.
Dimorphos, which was about the size of one of the Great Pyramids of Giza, was chosen because it posed little threat to Earth, so there is no danger from the boulders.
Comment: They probably aren't, but there's also the possibility possible that these stray boulders will be thrown off course by another space rock that has of yet to be discovered by astronomers; and these discoveries of rocks that pass frighteningly close to Earth are happening nearly once a week at the moment.
The asteroid is part of a binary system and orbits a larger mountain-sized asteroid called Didymos. Although the system is technically classified as potentially hazardous, it is still six million miles away from Earth and unlikely to pose a threat in the near future.
However, experts warned that if rubble from a future asteroid deflection were to reach our planet, it would hit at the same speed the asteroid was travelling — fast enough to cause "tremendous damage".
Experts hope that future Hubble observations will help them pin down the precise trajectories of the boulders.
"And then we'll see in which directions they were launched from the surface and figure out exactly how they were ejected."
The European Space Agency is planning an in-depth study of the aftermath of the impact with its Hera mission, due to launch in 2024 and scheduled to reach Dimorphos by Christmas 2026.
Early studies suggested that the Dart mission was a success, with the impact causing the orbit of Dimorphos to slow by about 0.1 inches per second.
Patrick Michel, Hera's principal investigator, said: "It is likely Dimorphos was tidally locked before Dart's impact, but is now probably either rotating or 'librating' - wobbling - as it orbits Didymos."
The research was published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Associate professor Cristina Thomas, the Dart Observations Working Group Lead, of the University of Arizona, said: "These boulders are definitely something to take into consideration as we look forward to ESA's Hera mission.
"As for planetary defense missions in general, it is certainly something for us to consider to improve our understanding of the kinetic impact technique, but on Earth there is nothing to be concerned about from objects this size.
"A kinetic impact would be used many years in advance of any potential Earth impact, so boulders of this kind would have a lot of time to move away from the potentially hazardous asteroid.
Comment: This is assuming that NASA has 'many years' warning of an approaching asteroid, and, as noted above, this is not always the case.
"We did expect boulders to be part of the material ejected from the surface of Dimorphos after the Dart impact. It's still incredibly exciting to see these predictions come to life."
A CLASSIC example of them thinking they know it ALL, their now putting humanity at further risk with their idiotic and ill conceived ideas.