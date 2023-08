© U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan/Handout via REUTERS



A U.S. appeals court has overturned a Black man's drug conviction and 10-1/2 year prison sentence, citing a Detroit judge's "inappropriate remarks" before trial stating that the defendant "looks like a criminal.""We are highly concerned by this remark, especially when directed toward Liggins, an African American man," Clay wrote. "Even if one were to assume a lack of racial bias on the part of the district judge, the remark nevertheless raises the specter of such bias."Wade Fink, Liggins' attorney, in a statement said the ruling delivered an important message: "No matter who you are, no matter what you look like, victims and defendants alike you should be treated with dignity, respect, and, above all, complete even-handed fairness."Murphy did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.Murphy at the hearing said he was "tired of this defendant," who was giving him the "runaround." He then questioned Liggins' lawyer at the time.That lawyer was replaced by a third one, who was in turn replaced by a fourth, until Liggins finally went to trial in October 2021. The day before the trial, he moved to recuse Murphy, citing his January 2020 comments, but Murphy denied the request. Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.