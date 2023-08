"Engineers will now try to send Voyager 2 a command to point itself back at Earth. If that does not work, we'll have to wait until October, when the spacecraft's onboard software automatically tells it to reset its direction."

NASA has heard from its Voyager 2 spacecraft following days of silence.The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory - which operates Voyager 2 - previously said that a series of planned commands on July 21 had "inadvertently" caused the antenna to point two degrees away from Earth. The action resulted in Voyager 2 being unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth.However,JPL said in a tweet:Project manager Suzanne Dodd told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the news "buoyed" spirits there. When the antenna is realigned , communications should resume, although and controllers reportedly doubt the command will work.before then, Dodd explained.Voyager 2 is programmed to reset its orientation multiple times each year to keep its antenna pointing at Earth.Voyager 2 is located more than 12 billion miles from Earth and first launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August 1977, along with the twin Voyager 1.