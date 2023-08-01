A Glorious History

It's every space mission's nightmare: losing contact with the spacecraft. In the best case, you recover it right away. Worst case, you never hear from your hardware again.So, what happened? The spacecraft, which is nearly 20 billion kilometers away, seems to be doing fine. It's probably sending all kinds of communications back to Earth. But, the stream of data is bounding off into space instead of linking up with the Deep Space network. That's because. Essentially, Voyager 2 and Earth are not in communication. They're "talking past" each other.All is not lost. Yet. That's because. Until then, Voyager 2 is speeding along on its planned trajectory. If all goes well, the control team should hear from the spacecraft again on October 15th. At this point, they're characterizing this loss of signal as a temporary communications pause. There's nothing to indicate any other problems with Voyager 2, beyond the mistaken commands.The spacecraft is equipped with a high-gain antenna measuring 3.7 meters across. It communicates with the Deep Space Network via the S band (13 cm wavelength) channel as well as in the X band (3.6 cm wavelength). At its current distance, the spacecraft's signals take about 17.5 hours to get back to Earth. That time increases as the spacecraft gets farther away.Currently,Their images and data opened up a whole new way of looking at the outer solar system.Now, they're in the Voyager Interstellar Mission phase, where their data helps characterize the "limits" of the solar system lie and where deep space begins.. It's about 24 billion kilometers from Earth.Ultimately, they're headed outor thereabouts) to send back information to Earth about their environments. Engineers on the project have figured out a way to extend spacecraft power for perhaps a couple more years by tapping some specific onboard reserves. Eventually, however, the spacecraft will fall silent as their power supplies run out. This current outage on Voyager 2 is giving mission engineers an early taste of what that experience will be like, after "talking" with these distant spacecraft for nearly five decades.