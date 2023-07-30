storm volga

Emergency services clear debris after storm hits site in Mari El, along northern bank of Volga River
Eight people died and another 10 were hospitalised in Russia when trees fell at a campsite during a severe storm described as a hurricane.

"According to the latest information, eight people died in Mari El due to the hurricane that took place the day before," said Yevgeny Maslov, the mayor of the city of Yoshkar-Ola.


Comment: This sounds more like a downburst:
In meteorology, a downburst is a strong downward and outward gushing wind system that emanates from a point source above and blows radially, that is, in straight lines in all directions from the area of impact at surface level. Capable of producing damaging winds, it may sometimes be confused with a tornado, where high-velocity winds circle a central area, and air moves inward and upward.



Mari El is a region along the northern bank of the Volga River, and Yoshkar-Ola is its largest city.

The emergencies ministry said nearly 100 rescuers were clearing debris at a campsite near Lake Yalchik, and 27 people had been injured.

Several hundred people had been camping on the shores of Lake Yalchik when the storm struck, the ministry said.

"Vacationers did not take into account the weather forecast," it said on Telegram.