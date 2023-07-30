Eight people died and another 10 were hospitalised in Russia when trees fell at a campsite during a severe storm described as a hurricane."According to the latest information, eight people died in Mari El due to the hurricane that took place the day before," said Yevgeny Maslov, the mayor of the city of Yoshkar-Ola.Mari El is a region along the northern bank of the Volga River, and Yoshkar-Ola is its largest city.The emergencies ministry said nearly 100 rescuers were clearing debris at a campsite near Lake Yalchik, and 27 people had been injured., the ministry said."Vacationers did not take into account the weather forecast," it said on Telegram.