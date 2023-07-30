Flooded roads, bridges swept away by water, cars hit by landslides, dangerous flooding. This happened during the night in South Tyrol, where violent storms accompanied by strong gusts of wind hit various areas, particularly affecting the Val Pusteria, Casies and Valdaora.The hamlet of Sorafurcia remained partially isolated due to the flooding of the Rio Furcia, in Colfosco a landslide hit several cars, fortunately without causing injuries, and other landslides were reported in Scena, Parcines, Verdins.The Fire Brigade intervened to contain the disaster and in these hours they continue to work to bring the situation back to normal.(Translated by Google)