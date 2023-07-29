Ahmat Jidoud, Minister of Finance, Niger

A Minister of Finance in Niger Republic cried after being given 48 hours by the Coup leaders to account for all the monies stolen from the people or face death by firing squad.

According to information, the name of the Minister of Finance in Niger hasn't been ascertained.


Comment: According to the World Bank website, as well as other sources, Niger's minister of finance is Ahmat Jidoud, it also notes how he was an economist at the IMF:

President Bazoum was the first elected leader to succeed in Niger since independence in 1960. Now his captors have suspended the country's constitution and installed Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as head of state.

Niger is a key part of the African region known as the Sahel - a belt of land that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea. The area is plagued by jihadists and beset by military regimes.


Comment: Jihadists that receive significant backing from the West.


Western nations had looked to Niger as a bulwark against further disorder and spreading Russian influence in the region. But that turned out to be short-lived.