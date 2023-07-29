According to information, the name of the Minister of Finance in Niger hasn't been ascertained.
Comment: According to the World Bank website, as well as other sources, Niger's minister of finance is Ahmat Jidoud, it also notes how he was an economist at the IMF:
President Bazoum was the first elected leader to succeed in Niger since independence in 1960. Now his captors have suspended the country's constitution and installed Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as head of state.
Niger is a key part of the African region known as the Sahel - a belt of land that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea. The area is plagued by jihadists and beset by military regimes.
Comment: Jihadists that receive significant backing from the West.
Western nations had looked to Niger as a bulwark against further disorder and spreading Russian influence in the region. But that turned out to be short-lived.
Comment: Note that the IMF is infamous for its part in economic terrorism against the developing world, and particularly against those nations which the West wishes to have as a vassal: Behind the Headlines: Confessions of an Economic Hitman: Interview with John Perkins
See also: Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV, US Sec Blinken expresses support for captured President Bazoum