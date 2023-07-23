"We need to be able to talk. And, the First Amendment was not written for easy speech. It was written for the speech that nobody likes you for."

"What this relationship between the U.S. government officials and American corporations represent is, is an unprecedented push to undermine the First Amendment, the right to think, write, read, say whatever we want, and how we respond will determine whether we see a free press as inalienable or as optional."

"The government likes to claim that social media platforms acting on their own would apply their policies and censor all this content. ... The Louisiana Court found that the platforms would not have suppressed this speech, but for the fact that the federal officials were pushing for it."

"Millions of social media posts and speakers [were censored] all across America. It affects virtually every American who reads, listens, engages, or posts on social media about great disputed political and social questions that federal censors have stuck their fingers into .... Federal officials' censorship efforts are in full swing and they're expanding to new frontiers."

'Attempt to censor a censorship hearing'

"Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly attacked two groups that have long been subject to deadly discrimination. His own credibility as a witness is nonexistent. Allowing Mr. Kennedy to serve as a witness before the Select Subcommittee only services [sic] to legitimize his antisemitic and anti-Asian views."

"The hearing that we have this week is about censorship. I don't think censoring somebody is actually the answer here."

"The 102 people that signed this [is] itself evidence of the problem that this hearing was convened to address. This is an attempt to censor a censorship hearing."

"through smears, through misinterpretations of what I've said, through lies, through association. While I'm under oath, in my entire life I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-Semitic."

"The irony and cognitive dissonance from the other side of the aisle, it's deafening. You could cut it with a knife. They are at the same time denying that censorship is occurring, but suggesting that there's more material that needs to be censored."

"anti-Semitic incidents ... are at the highest level in the United States since 1970. They have nearly tripled in the last six years [yet] you gave Mr. Kennedy a megaphone today."

"What's interesting about the email that the White House sent to Twitter," Jordan said, "is the subject line says 'Flagging Hank Aaron misinformation. 'Misinformation' is when you don't have the facts right — you're saying things that aren't true. But when you look at Mr. Kennedy's tweet, there was nothing in there that was factually inaccurate. And yet, the White House, on the third day [of the Biden administration], were trying to censor Mr. Kennedy.



"The irony here is they are trying to censor the guy who's actually their Democrat primary opponent." (referencing Kennedy's presidential campaign)

"It is for this that Mr. Kennedy finds himself receiving the scorn of both the political left and right, because if one dares challenge the orthodoxy of the powers that be, then one is their enemy."

"Why are we here? ... Why are you having this hearing? What does this have to do with inflation? What does this have to do with the cost of living? What does this have to do with the everyday lives of Americans?"

"Why would the Republican leadership in the committee majority give a hearing and a platform to the witnesses, specifically to Mr. Kennedy, a man who has recently claimed that COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people?"

"It's clear that one aim of this investigation is to bully tech and media companies into turning a blind eye. When extremist conspiracies are espoused, such speech violate[s] very basic terms of service about deliberate disinformation and promoting violence.



"The subcommittee's investigation was intended to force social media companies to promote conspiracy theories because they think that's the only way their candidate can win the 2024 election," via "bully[ing] experts ... on disinformation" and giving "expression to the most vile sorts of speech."

"Many of my Republican colleagues across the aisle will rush to cover that they have Mr. Kennedy here because they want to protect his free speech, that they do not believe in American censorship. This is not the kind of free speech that I know of, the free speech that is protected by the constitution's First Amendment.



"Free speech is not absolute. The Supreme Court has stated [that] hateful, abusive rhetoric does not need to be promoted in the halls of the People's House. "

"Even knowing what they know about Mr. Kennedy's hateful, evidence-free rhetoric. Speaker McCarthy and Jim Jordan affirmatively chose to give this a platform. They intentionally chose to elevate this rhetoric to give these harmful, dangerous views a platform in the halls of the United States Congress."

"What you have stated and tried to associate me with through guilt by association is simply inaccurate. All the things that I'm accused of right now by you and in this letter are distortions, misrepresentations."

"These are defamations and malignancies that are used to censor me to prevent people from listening to the actual things that I'm saying. And I think ... that we should have a real conversation rather than an exchange of ad hominem attacks."

"We have to stop trying to destroy each other, to marginalize, to vilify, to gaslight each other. We have to find that place inside of ourselves, of a light, of empathy, of compassion. And above all, we need to elevate the Constitution of the United States, which was written for hard times."

Kennedy: 'malinformation is information that is true but is inconvenient'

"Information that is true but is inconvenient to the government that they don't want people to hear. This was information that Facebook and Twitter and other social media sites understood was true, but that the White House and other federal agencies wanted censored anyway for political reasons, because it challenged official orthodoxies."

"My views are constantly misrepresented. We're not allowed to have a conversation about that with the American people, [that] vaccines should be tested with the same rigor as other medicines and medications."

"That is exactly the function that the United States Constitution is signed to the people of the members of Congress."

"I think democracy is dependent on the free flow of information. And if that information is distorted, if the public has been lied to, then it interferes with elections. And by the way, it interferes with public health.



"The Wall Street Journal did an article a couple of weeks ago suggesting that the censorship of important health information cost American lives."

"I didn't talk about vaccines in that speech. I didn't talk about anything that was a verboten subject. I just was talking about my campaign and the conversation that we ought to be having with each other as Americans. But I was shut down. That is why the First Amendment's important debate, congenial, respectful debate is the fertilizer, it's the water, it's the sunlight for our democracy."



"This kind of division is more dangerous for our country than any time since the American Civil War. How do we deal with that? ... Do you think you can do that by censoring people? I'm telling you, you cannot. That only aggravates and amplifies the problem.



"We need to start being kind to each other. We need to start being respectful to each other. We need to start restoring the comity to this chamber and to the rest of America. But it has to start here."

'Federal censorship is ongoing and it shows no signs of relenting'

"The July 4 opinion granting the temporary injunction contains 82 pages of detailed factual findings, supported by 577 citations of the evidence, which is drawn from roughly 20,000 pages of the federal government's own emails and communications with social media platforms, and six full-length depositions.



"Even though the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals entered a temporary administrative stay of this injunction and granted expedited argument," scheduled for Aug. 10 — which he described as "routine practice in the Fifth Circuit, The government has hardly bothered to dispute any of [the] factual findings."

"The scope and reach of federal censorship is staggering and affects ... millions of social media posts and speakers ... virtually every American who reads, listens, engages, or posts on social media about great disputed political and social questions that federal censors have stuck their fingers into.



Moreover, "federal censorship is ongoing and it shows no signs of relenting. Federal officials are most eager, most focused on silencing truthful speech. If this is left unchecked, federal censorship will reach virtually any disputed social and political question over which federal officials want to impose their power."

"As a result, the federal censorship enterprise has succeeded in transforming online discourse by rendering entire viewpoints virtually unspeakable on social media, by directly induc[ing] changes to the content moderation policies of major social media platforms to disfavor viewpoints in advance."

"If a government can censor its critics, that's a license for every atrocity. It is the beginning of totalitarianism. Once you start censoring, you're on your way to dystopia and totalitarianism."

The Defender on occasion posts content related to Children's Health Defense's nonprofit mission that features Mr. Kennedy's views on the issues CHD and The Defender regularly cover. In keeping with Federal Election Commission rules, this content does not represent an endorsement of Mr. Kennedy, who is on leave from CHD and is seeking the Democratic nomination for president of the U.S.

