Citizens of the African nation are dissatisfied with imperialist attitudes of the West, officials told RT.Western nations have always maintained hegemonic control in Kenyan politics, Miguna Miguna, a former presidential adviser, has said, supporting Moscow's recent claim of interference in Nairobi's internal affairs.Speaking to RT on Friday, Miguna said that even after independence, Western powers continued to impose their interests on the East African nation, as they do in other parts of the continent.Demonstrations in Kenya against rising living costs and tax hikes have been characterized by scenes of violence, resulting in fatalities and more than 300 arrests.Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga, called for a three-day protest this week, which began on Wednesday with reports of clashes between police and stone-throwing demonstrators in Nairobi and elsewhere in the country.Speaking to RT, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Kenya Sefu Sanni said the people of the East African country are fed up with foreign nations like the US dictating to their government. The interference goes further than the current unrest, she said, and includes cultural issues like Western pressure to sign an LGBTQ human rights law.This meddling, Sanni insisted, clearly demonstrated "imperialism" and "neocolonialism."