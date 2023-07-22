© Martin Dalton/Alamy



Move by city council follows action to limit public cannabis use and to discourage wild partying by young BritonsAmsterdam's city council has decided to close a cruise ship terminal in its centre, in the latest attempt to limit mass tourism in the Dutch capital.said a statement from the centre-right party D66, which runs the city with the social democrats PvdA and GroenLinks environmentalists.The party also said the passage of cruise ships was not compatible with plans for a new bridge between the city's historic southern district and the Noord district, the focus of recent development projects.Other recent measuresAndThe city has long been trying to curb rowdy behaviour such as stag parties, especially near the red light area where sex workers operate.The campaign, targeting young British men, involved online advertisements warning people searching for getaways to Amsterdam of the "consequences of antisocial behaviour and excessive drug and alcohol abuse".They, hospitalisation and health issues, the campaigns says.