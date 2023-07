© Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News



JOHANNESBURG CBD GAS EXPLOSION AFTERMATH

As thousands of people made their way through Johannesburg central on Thursday morning, city officials were till battling to determine the cause of a destructive explosion One person was killed, and 41 others injured in a blastthat overturned vehicles and destroyed sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street on Wednesday afternoon.Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that they received a report from the company.It's a gas leak but they say it's minimal... we don't want to jump to conclusions."Police asked curious onlookers to keep away from the explosion site near the Bree Street taxi rank.Acting Police Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the police would be keeping a perimeter at the site over the next few weeks as officials work to repair the roads and find the exact cause.On a normal day, Bree Street in Johannesburg central would be packed with commuters and taxi operators would be preparing to start their day on Thursday morning.But most streets have been cordoned off due to the effects of Wednesday's blast.Added to this,Several vehicles were still overturned while some were stuck between the cracks in the road.This seemingly hasn't stopped people from going to work and school - with children trying to find their way to taxi ranks in the area.Commuters told Eyewitness News that they hoped the government quickly begins with repairs, saying the destruction would severely affect their daily lives.near the scene of the blast.