A team led by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) has found that NASA's Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter frequently encounters giant swirling waves at the boundary between the solar wind and Jupiter's magnetosphere. The waves are an important process for transferring energy and mass from the solar wind, a stream of charged particles emitted by the sun, to planetary space environments.Jake Montgomery, a doctoral student in the joint space physics program between UTSA and SwRI, noted that these phenomenaPlasma — a fundamental state of matter made up of charged particles, ions and electrons — is ubiquitous across the universe."Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities are a fundamental physical process that occurs when solar and stellar winds interact with planetary magnetic fields across our solar system and throughout the universe," Montgomery said.Montgomery is the lead author of a study published in Geophysical Research Letters that uses data from multiple Juno instruments, including its magnetometer and the SwRI-built Jovian Auroral Distributions Experiment (JADE)."Juno's extensive time near Jupiter's magnetopause has enabled detailed observations of phenomena such as Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities in this region," said Dr. Robert Ebert, a staff scientist at SwRI who also serves as an adjoint professor at UTSA. "This solar wind interaction is important as