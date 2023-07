© unknown



Fraser Myers is deputy editor at spiked and host of the spiked podcast.

Meta's 'kinder', 'friendlier' Twitter rival might be the most censorious platform yet.Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, the people formerly known as 'blue ticks' have been threatening to flounce off. Twitter, they say, has become an unusable hellhole, rife with disinformation and proto-fascist hate speech. A great Twitter exodus has been promised once every few months, yet still they have carried on tweeting.The main barrier has been the lack of a viable alternative.But that could be about to change.Within the first 24 hours of its launch, 30million users are said to have signed up.Threads is effectively a clone of Twitter. It is a 'text-based social app' or 'microblogging service'. As with Twitter, posts on Threads have strict character limits. Twitter's retweet function has become 'repost' and quote tweets have become 'quote threads'. Even the name Threads seems to be a nod to a 'Twitter thread' - a connected series of tweets, posted by the same Twitter user, to get around the character limit.Meta has hardly tried to hide the similarities, either. Earlier this week, Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in over a decade . It was of the Spiderman meme - where two men in exactly the same Spiderman outfit point at each other, unable to tell the real thing from the imposter. Besides,For instance,So, with all its similarities to Twitter, why would anyone feel the need to move over to Threads? The main draw for the great and the good is thatThis is what Zuckerberg rather creepily refers to as its commitment to 'friendliness'. 'We are definitely focussing on kindness and making this a friendly space', Zuckerberg said in response to an early Threads user this week. 'The goal is to keep [Threads] friendly as it expands', he explained to another This Big Tech-enforced kindness was quickly picked up on by early Threads users. Tech magazine Wired expects it to be 'a friendlier place for conversations'. Threads are 'less confrontational, less aggressive, and less based around shouting at strangers with different political views than Twitter', according to a Guardian write-up. Already, it has 'fewer rough edges' than Musk's platform, apparently.There have been other, similarly sanitised alternatives to Twitter in recent years, of course. Until Threads came along,was the refuge of choice for many of Twitter's self-exiled blue checks. With Mastodon, you can join a server which connects you to people with similar interests and identities. Some random examples of servers include those for Scottish people, for Freemasons and for people with a 'furry' fetish. This allows for a curated internet experience with only like-minded people. A newer alternative isset up by ex-Twitter employees, which is an invite-only app for 'marginalised groups', such as the 'black community' and the 'queer community'.For all the elites' hissy fits about Twitter, the size of the audience there has kept even the most demented enemies of Musk coming back for more. Threads, some hope, will soon be able to offer a similar-sized audience, but with a kinder, gentler user experience.Of course, the only way to maintain such 'friendliness'Indeed, on Threads' first day of operations, users already reported having their posts taken down mainly for political reasons. Some accounts say they are beingWhen you try to follow a 'problematic' person on Threads, you might be warned that their account has 'posted false information' or has violated 'community guidelines'.Certainly, many of the fiercest critics of Musk-era Twitter have been clear that what they want is more censorship.For loosening up the rules on what people can tweet, Musk was accused of empowering fascism. For restoring the accounts of formerly banned users, he was accused of having blood on his hands. And for shaking up Twitter's verification system , for allowing ordinary people to get themselves a blue tick, he was accused of enabling disinformation and conspiracy theories.This is what explains all the excitement over Threads. The tweeting classes are desperate for a return to the censorious, pre-Musk status quo. They yearn to be protected from the free expression of the masses. They want social media to be a safe space again.The fight for a free internet is clearly far from over.