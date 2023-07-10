© Peter MacDiamid/Getty Images

"We speak to people across the political spectrum to establish the facts. We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world."

Damascus has accused the British news channel of "providing politicized and misleading reports" about the situation in the country...BBC journalists will no longer be able to legally work in Syria after the country's authorities revoked their accreditation.In a statement on Saturday, Syria's Ministry of Information alleged that the BBC "has deliberately provided, from time to time, subjective and false information" despite repeated warnings from Syrian authorities. The ministry accused the media outlet of basing some of its reports on "statements and testimonies from terrorist and anti-Syrian parties."The statement concluded that theThe British outlet, in turn, asserted that its journalism had been impartial and independent. A BBC spokesperson said:While the Syrian Ministry of Information made no mention of it in its statement, theafter it aired a documentary entitledThe piece charted the prime minister's rise to power, with special emphasis on his policies toward India's Muslim minority. It also featured allegations that Modi, who previously served as chief minister of the state of Gujarat, failed to prevent rioting that saw hundreds of Muslims killed there back in 2002.Ten years later, the country's supreme court cleared Modi of any wrongdoing.Commenting on the BBC's documentary,Government adviser Kanchan Gupta, in turn, characterized the series asadding that New Delhi had ordered YouTube and Twitter to block the sharing of the controversial piece in India.