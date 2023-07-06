© AFP



A powerful summer storm has hit the Netherlands Schipol Airport killing two people and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.A record-breaking summer storm hit the Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday, killing at least two people, blowing trees onto houses and forcing one of Europe's busiest airports to cancel or delay hundreds of flights.Meteorologists said Storm Poly was the strongest on record to hit the Netherlands in the summer months.Authorities issued a rare "code red" warning for millions of people in the low-lying nation to stay indoors.