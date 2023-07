© Manish Swarup/AP



Lawyers for bereaved families allege British soldiers carried out policy of terminating all fighting-age men.Eighty Afghans may have been victim of summary killings by three separate British SAS units operating in the country between 2010 and 2013, lawyers representing the bereaved families have told a public inquiry.The fresh claims are cited in a document submitted by the law firm Leigh Day, based on previous Ministry of Defence court disclosures, to a new public inquiry into allegations of war crimes committed by SAS soldiers in Afghanistan.Elite British soldiers from the SAS routinely raided family compounds in search of Taliban fighters, often at night-time, in the latter stages of the UK's long and bloody military deployment in Helmand province, which ended in 2014.It had been previously estimated that there were 54 Afghan victims from a single SAS unit, but the lawyers now argue the allegations cover more British troops and a longer period than previously suggested, andMilitary police launched Operation Northmoor in 2014, an investigation into allegations of more than 600 offences by British forces in Afghanistan, including the alleged killing of civilians by the SAS. It was wound down in 2017 by ministers and closed in 2019, and the MoD said no evidence of criminality was found.The MoD wants any pieces of evidence that "tend to confirm or deny the alleged involvement" of the SAS itself in Afghanistan to be heard in secret, although it has been the subject of several documentaries, reports and court hearings, and an order granting anonymity to all UK armed forces personnel.An MoD spokesperson said it would be up to the inquiry how it conducts its work: "It is not appropriate for the MoD to comment on cases which are within the scope of the statutory inquiry, and it is up to the statutory inquiry team, led by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, to determine which allegations are investigated."