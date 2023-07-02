Hungary is being pressed in several directions due to the Ukraine conflict and surge in migration, and must strive to overcome these challenges, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Faculty of Law Sciences at the National University of Public Administration, which was attended by future law enforcement officers, Orban stated thatand the epicenter of this earthquake is located in the country's neighborhood.He pointed to the hostilities in Ukraine to the east, noting that "tens and hundreds of thousands of migrants from the south are besieging our borders."Against this backdrop,, Orban said. "We must train and arm ourselves... strong people are greatly needed, because the truth is worth little without strength."Orban has been critical both of the EU's policies and the way the West has handled the Ukraine conflict. Earlier this week, he claimed that the bloc in its current state brings "neither peace nor prosperity" to its member states, pointing to the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, as well as the "increasingly worrying state" of the economy.Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Budapest has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to engage in negotiations, while refusing to provide weapons to Ukraine. Hungary has also dismissed the Western sanctions on Russia as counterproductive and detrimental to the EU economy.