"I want Cuba, and I know that sooner or later we must have it. I want Tamaulipas, Potosi, and one or two other [additional] Mexican States. I want them all for the same reason — for the planting or spreading of slavery."

About the Author:

Joseph Solis-Mullen is a political scientist with degrees from Spring Arbor University and the University of Illinois, and is currently a graduate student in the economics department at the University of Missouri. An independent researcher and journalist, his work can be found at the Ludwig Von Mises Institute, Eurasian Review, Libertarian Institute, Journal of the American Revolution, Antiwar.com, and the Journal of Libertarian Studies. You can contact him through his website http://www.jsmwritings.com or find him on Twitter @solis_mullen

Last week, context was added to Murray Rothbard's assertion in Wall Street, Banks, and American Foreign Policy that American foreign policy underwent an abrupt shift during the second Cleveland administration (1893-1897). I argued thatfar from being a radical departure from what had come before,In this reading, the drive to conquer the best of the North American continent, having been declared officially settled in 1890, was simply turned abroad in a series of actions, confrontations, and conflicts over Hawaii (1893), Venezuela (1895), Cuba (1898), Samoa (1900), and dozens more.These apparently sudden, aggressive attempts to seize strategically important overseas territories, install friendly or client regimes, and intimidate rivals can be better understood byFor having acquired Louisiana from France (1803), established a northern boundary via treaty with the British (1818), and acquired recognition of claims to the Pacific coast via the treaty with Spain that additionally saw Florida ceded (1819), the years prior to war with Mexico (1846-48) were spent much as the twenty years between the end of the Civil War and onset of the period of imperial expansion of interest to Rothbard were spent: settling and asserting control over newly acquired territories before moving on the next.including the(1813-14),(1817-18 and 1835-42),(1823),(1827),(1832), and theby forcibly removing approximately sixty thousand(1830), along with the encouragement and outright fomentation of revolution in the breakaway(1836)1846).Apart from eventually initiating thewhich participant and later President Ulysses S. Grant referred to in his memoirs as the most "wicked war" ever waged by the United States, attempts to buyunder President James K. Polk (1848) quickly turned to efforts to subvert or invade the island during the Zachary Taylor (1851) and especially Franklin Pierce administrations (1854). The failed filibustering campaigns of Narciso Lopez in Cuba (1851) and later William Walker in Nicaragua (1855), particularly encouraged by southern leaders,endorsed by its originator John O'Sullivan himself, thatAround this time as well the United States government began scurrying around the Pacific and Caribbean gobbling up so-calledsmall rocks covered in hardened mounds of bird droppings rich in saltpeter for use in fertilizer and gunpowder,It also took part in the Second Opium War in an effort to secure for itself a share of the China market, as well as(1855) for the same reasons.The similarities to Washington's behavior in the 1890s and on into the twentieth century being clear, one unsurprisingly finds that the rhetoric was strikingly similar too; such bellicose jingoists as Senators Albert Beveridge and Henry Cabot Lodge, or eventual President Teddy Roosevelt had nothing on the likes ofLikewise, the warmongering of press of William Randolph Hearst didn't have anything to add to what already existed in the 1850s.wrote the Southern Standard; while echoing John O'Sullivan's many articles on the topic, De Bow's Review pronounced America's "Manifest destiny over all Mexico, over South America, over the West Indies."While the push for a vast southern empire built on slavery and raw materials export was powerful and drove many of the foreign policy decisions of the period, northern free labor, mercantile, and protectionist interests won their share of the fights and exerted significant influence. For example, the push to capture market share in East Asia, the enactment of the tariff of 1842, and the taking of a hard line with Great Britain over the size of Oregon was all for the benefit of the northern economy.in this general process of expansion, a period when the competing elites of the North and South conscripted their populations to bloodily vie for control of the manner of future expansionary policies. Rather than becoming a tariff free exporter of raw commodities, whose direction of expansion was largely directed southward,whose primary imperial policy consisted ofReconstructing the American state and society in the aftermath of the Civil War, or rather allowing things to sort out as they would, occupied much of the 1870s.when Republicans traded further efforts toward Reconstruction for the White House, marked the end of this process; and, as was seen last week,There is, therefore, an argument to be made that this resumption of imperialist expansion had a distinctly social dimension to it.— the Nez Perce War (1877), Bannock War (1878), White River War (1879) and Crow War (1887), as well as the war against Spain (1898) —in the face of intense social, political, and economic upheavals.For all the mythologizing to the contrary,The acquisitive tendency in human nature and the missionary and commercial foundations of the United States aside, the very nature of the state and the competitive logic of the international system tend toward conflict.as Rothbard wrote so long as it exists, there will always be those who seek to further their own interests byWhile this will generally be done under the guise of national greatness, national security, or some other such pretense,While limitations of space prevent detailed descriptions of each of the above events, it is worth noting that for all its sense of seeming invariability — even inevitability —And so although today the deck seems equally stacked against those inheritors of the long and great anti-Imperialist tradition in America, they should take heart.